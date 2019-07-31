Andrew Yang actually had a pretty good line at Wednesday night’s debate when he noted that he was the opposite of Donald Trump: “an Asian man who likes math.”

It was a good line because it brought math right out on the table, which isn’t a good sign for a stage full of Democrats who want the government to take over health care. Fortunately, they had Elizabeth Warren’s line from the previous night as their pass out of math class: All of this talk about how to pay for universal health care is just Republican talking points.

Michael Bennet on keeping private insurance: "This has nothing to do with Republican talking points. It has everything to do with having faith in the American public that they can make their own choice for their families." #DemDebate — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 1, 2019

WOW Kamala Harris stealing lines from Bernie and Warren "We can't keep repeating Republican talking points!!!" after she repeatedly fails to explain/defend her healthcare plan. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 1, 2019

"Republican talking points" – give me a break Kamala. Making the point you want to BAN private insurance isn't a talking point, it's a fact. #DemDebate2 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 1, 2019

Whenever a Democrat gets hit effectively on their plans, they immediately accuse the other Dem of using "Republican talking points." — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 1, 2019

“Republican talking points” = basic questions for which Democrats have no answers — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 1, 2019

“Republican talking points” = basic economics — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2019

We need to stop using Republican talking points. They're addictive. — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) August 1, 2019

It's such a clear dodge — Jerry Truax (@Jerry_Truax) August 1, 2019

Exactly… 80% of Americans say the quality of their health insurance is "excellent" or "good." These people live in an alternate universe of factlessness… pic.twitter.com/3edxsene30 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 1, 2019

“Sound like a Republican again, Bennet, and I’ll snap your neck like you were a groundhog!" pic.twitter.com/5TAAkdqYIw — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 1, 2019

Kudos to Cory “Spartacus” Booker for trying to keep everyone on the same page:

Cory Booker: This debate is pitting Democrats against each other. Me: Sir, this is a Democratic debate. — Katherine Mangu-Ward (@kmanguward) August 1, 2019

Corey Booker seems angry that Democrats at the debate are being asked to … debate. — Joel Mathis (@joelmmathis) August 1, 2019

Even Chris Cillizza is dunking on them:

"And you get a 'Republican talking point'! And you get a 'Republican talking point'" https://t.co/vkEDOka5rt — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 1, 2019

Related: