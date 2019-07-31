Andrew Yang actually had a pretty good line at Wednesday night’s debate when he noted that he was the opposite of Donald Trump: “an Asian man who likes math.”

It was a good line because it brought math right out on the table, which isn’t a good sign for a stage full of Democrats who want the government to take over health care. Fortunately, they had Elizabeth Warren’s line from the previous night as their pass out of math class: All of this talk about how to pay for universal health care is just Republican talking points.

Trending

Kudos to Cory “Spartacus” Booker for trying to keep everyone on the same page:

Even Chris Cillizza is dunking on them:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNdebatehealth caremedicare for allRepublican talking points