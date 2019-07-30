First of all, what was CNN thinking, playing the national anthem during the Democratic debate at all? Katie Pavlich was joking:

But Jennifer Rubin really seemed peeved that the network would waste time like that.

Why are they using up time with these debates, seriously?

But if you bet money your candidate would be the one to take a knee, you lost. Odds were that Beto O’Rourke, who’s been on a bit of an apology tour lately, would be the one. Just look:

https://twitter.com/ClarkOnSocial/status/1156355919506284544

Nope.

Tim Ryan didn’t put his hand over his heart … that was pretty bold.

There’s always tomorrow night.

