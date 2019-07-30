First of all, what was CNN thinking, playing the national anthem during the Democratic debate at all? Katie Pavlich was joking:

National Anthem being played ahead of Dem debate start, how non-woke! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2019

But Jennifer Rubin really seemed peeved that the network would waste time like that.

why are they using up time on the anthem, seriously?? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 31, 2019

Why are they using up time with these debates, seriously?

But if you bet money your candidate would be the one to take a knee, you lost. Odds were that Beto O’Rourke, who’s been on a bit of an apology tour lately, would be the one. Just look:

Democrat Beto O'Rourke will have three young black men from Michigan who were inspired by ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the national anthem before their high school football games as his guests at the second presidential debate. https://t.co/IbhZttsAOi pic.twitter.com/mmBPDghA7Y — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) July 30, 2019

Why isn't Beto kneeling? — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 31, 2019

Damn … I had 20-1 Beto would kneel. — TheChukler® (@TheChukler) July 31, 2019

Profoundly disappointed that Beto didn’t kneel — Jeffery LeWiS Phillips (@JefferyLewisPh1) July 31, 2019

Will Beto kneel tonight? Odds are 60-40. He needs the hate America vote. #politics — Bob Oliver (@arbyoliver) July 30, 2019

https://twitter.com/ClarkOnSocial/status/1156355919506284544

I really thought Beto was gonna kneel — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) July 31, 2019

Is Beto going to kneel for the National Anthem? — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 31, 2019

Rumor has it Beto will kneel during the anthem tonight. I wondered how he would out-pander his Spanish intro from last week. This would be it. #DemDebate — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 30, 2019

Beto's going to kneel during the anthem tonight, isn't he https://t.co/PsXl3JofBO — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 30, 2019

Nope.

Oh God. Now I really want Beto or some other backmarker to kneel during the anthem. C'mon! Think of the clicks! The viral video! Gillibrand should definitely do it. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 30, 2019

Which one will kneel for the anthem? Beto? Bernie? Pocahontas? #Debatenight — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) July 31, 2019

Tim Ryan didn’t put his hand over his heart … that was pretty bold.

Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!! #DemocraticDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

I’m surprised Beto didn’t kneel during the national anthem #DemDebate #2020Election — Cameron Shizznit (@thescoop_cam) July 31, 2019

Thought for sure Beto would kneel or some shit for the anthem #DemocraticDebate — Zach Cacciatore (@Zach_Cacciatore) July 31, 2019

Beto wants to kneel so bad — Derek Robinson (@D_Rob__) July 31, 2019

Why did Beto bring football kneelers and then he himself did not kneel during anthem at the debate zoo? — Kathy Montalbano (@MontalbanoKathy) July 31, 2019

Did Beto kneel for the anthem — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 31, 2019

No flags on stage and @beto didn't kneel during the Anthem! — T (@tcsorr) July 31, 2019

Surprised Beto didn’t kneel. What a tool shed. — Chris Ford (@ChrisFordYYC) July 31, 2019

Beto referred to the Betsy Ross flag as "that kind of symbol" and his guests tonight are three men inspired by Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the National Anthem. #DemDebate https://t.co/X5YKEfKnIV — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 31, 2019

Not a single person in this entirely white presidential debate had the cajones to steal Jay Inslee’s idea and kneel during the national anthem. I thought for sure Beto would do it. They must’ve had polling telling them the voters would’ve thought it was gimmicky. #DemDebate — Emperor Palpatweet (@ThaBossTweet) July 31, 2019

Beto why didn’t you kneel? #DemocraticDebate — Kathy Montalbano (@MontalbanoKathy) July 31, 2019

Can we now squash whoever started the rumor that Beto was going to kneel during the anthem that I had to spend time reporting out and knocking down today? — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 31, 2019

How come Beto didn’t kneel? He brought Kaeperneck and all the other kneelers. HYPOCRITES #DemDebate — @TexasShakaBrah (@texasshakabrah) July 31, 2019

i need Beto to take his cringe-worthy opening next level this time and kneel. — Ghost of Tommy (The Elder) D'Alesandro (@DiogenesTerp) July 31, 2019

It's a Furry thing. You wouldn't understand. — Joe Mercer (@smokinjoe101) July 31, 2019

There’s always tomorrow night.

