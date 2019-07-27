Can you believe how gracious Rep. Ilhan Omar is? She hasn’t been in Congress long, but she’s never stopped fighting for the same white working-class citizens who chant, “Send her back!” at President Trump’s hateful rallies. She’s already graced a few magazine covers, and now Newsweek is shining the spotlight on the congresswoman who’s bound and determined to help white America despite itself.
.@IlhanMN is fighting for the white working class—even as they chant "Send Her Back" | Opinion https://t.co/LYKWfm3Goj
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 27, 2019
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 27, 2019
How?
— Meow (@_Jasmine_JJ) July 27, 2019
She’s done literally nothing. LMAO
— Stable Genius (@MAGA__2020) July 27, 2019
Newsweek gives cover to blatant anti-semite. Who has sponsored zero bills to help anyone but BDS. https://t.co/mTMmKiFqCF
— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 28, 2019
When you want to be the new ThinkProgress soooooo bad. https://t.co/eRwkfwHt0a
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 28, 2019
Oh Newsweek, we know you are a Dem cheerleader! @IlhanMN just said white men are the problem.
— Lori ✝️ (@lorizellmill) July 27, 2019
This is a farce. She is not and I repeat not working for the “white” anything. She wants this country “fundamentally” changed. Anti-American is the best description of this woman
— Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 28, 2019
Narrator: This is a joke.
— AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) July 27, 2019
Oh really? Nobody believes what she says.
— juezmetropolis (@juezmetropolis) July 27, 2019
No. She isn’t. Please. 🙄
— Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) July 27, 2019
just because you say it doesn't make it true. She's a straight up extremist, and her disdain for America is palpable in the streets of her district
— Red (@baldrsson) July 27, 2019
This lip-flapping is how
you got Trump elected,
and how you will do it again.
— Billy Joe Remarkable, Ockham's Cheese Grater (@Harry_Bergeron) July 27, 2019
No thanks. I'll take my chances without her "help".
— Pom Mom (@Pommom1121) July 27, 2019
She does not, in any way, represent me or my interests. Fraud. #FakeNews
— Ray (@rfaircloth88) July 27, 2019
that is a huge lie
— Lu Ru ⭐⭐⭐ (@Luru601) July 27, 2019
Ya sure she is 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IMOYxgqZdd
— mary christie The Unborn are HUMAN (@peaceischrist) July 27, 2019
$15 an hour minimum wage is too much, it's already causing people to cut back hours. Supporting abortion, the Green New Deal and open borders in no way helps the middle class. Newsweek has their socialist agenda right beside hers.
— Amanda Busse (@AmandaBusse3) July 27, 2019
Y’all can not possibly believe this crap.
— Tammy Hooten (@nanahooten) July 27, 2019
Carry that water, Newsweek! pic.twitter.com/UJ2BMQuwpN
— 🐼 Da 🐼 Pander 🐼 Bear 🐼 (@BeeboMedia) July 27, 2019
Hard pass.
— Skinny Joseph Mifsud Filter (@SkinnyFilter) July 27, 2019
— Hopalong Cassady (@rigidthumper) July 27, 2019
Name one thing she has done for anyone?
— TJ Morgan (@TJMorganUSA) July 27, 2019
— Troy B (@TravelnTroy) July 27, 2019
We saw this same kind of fawning over Obama. Disgusting.
— Patrice Couture (@penncouture) July 27, 2019
— Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) July 27, 2019
It’s amazing to me how much the media tries to help these people out.
— GI Joe 🇺🇸 🦈 (@realGIJoe007) July 27, 2019
$1
— Rudolfo Lasparre (@ODhonnabhain) July 27, 2019
And the facts to back up that statement would be?
— LeopardsSpots (@LeopardsSpots2) July 27, 2019
Yes increasing the taxes of the middle class by 20-30% is a clear indicator of how much she cares about their “rights”
— Devils Advocate (@Devils_Advokit) July 28, 2019
She doesn’t represent me or my values
— amarielind (@amarielind) July 27, 2019
I thought this magazine was on its last legs, but this is ridiculous.
— Frankie's dad (@cannotstopthewx) July 27, 2019
Well, she did try to stop that anti-BDS resolution from passing, so … thanks?
Related:
Huh: Rep. Ilhan Omar finds it ‘appalling’ to be asked to condemn female genital mutilation https://t.co/DTJwQGjtxV
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2019