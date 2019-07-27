Can you believe how gracious Rep. Ilhan Omar is? She hasn’t been in Congress long, but she’s never stopped fighting for the same white working-class citizens who chant, “Send her back!” at President Trump’s hateful rallies. She’s already graced a few magazine covers, and now Newsweek is shining the spotlight on the congresswoman who’s bound and determined to help white America despite itself.

.@IlhanMN is fighting for the white working class—even as they chant "Send Her Back" | Opinion https://t.co/LYKWfm3Goj — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 27, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 27, 2019

She’s done literally nothing. LMAO — Stable Genius (@MAGA__2020) July 27, 2019

Newsweek gives cover to blatant anti-semite. Who has sponsored zero bills to help anyone but BDS. https://t.co/mTMmKiFqCF — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 28, 2019

When you want to be the new ThinkProgress soooooo bad. https://t.co/eRwkfwHt0a — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 28, 2019

Oh Newsweek, we know you are a Dem cheerleader! @IlhanMN just said white men are the problem. — Lori ✝️ (@lorizellmill) July 27, 2019

This is a farce. She is not and I repeat not working for the “white” anything. She wants this country “fundamentally” changed. Anti-American is the best description of this woman — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 28, 2019

Narrator: This is a joke. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) July 27, 2019

Oh really? Nobody believes what she says. — juezmetropolis (@juezmetropolis) July 27, 2019

No. She isn’t. Please. 🙄 — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) July 27, 2019

just because you say it doesn't make it true. She's a straight up extremist, and her disdain for America is palpable in the streets of her district — Red (@baldrsson) July 27, 2019

This lip-flapping is how

you got Trump elected,

and how you will do it again. — Billy Joe Remarkable, Ockham's Cheese Grater (@Harry_Bergeron) July 27, 2019

No thanks. I'll take my chances without her "help". — Pom Mom (@Pommom1121) July 27, 2019

She does not, in any way, represent me or my interests. Fraud. #FakeNews — Ray (@rfaircloth88) July 27, 2019

that is a huge lie — Lu Ru ⭐⭐⭐ (@Luru601) July 27, 2019

Ya sure she is 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IMOYxgqZdd — mary christie The Unborn are HUMAN (@peaceischrist) July 27, 2019

$15 an hour minimum wage is too much, it's already causing people to cut back hours. Supporting abortion, the Green New Deal and open borders in no way helps the middle class. Newsweek has their socialist agenda right beside hers. — Amanda Busse (@AmandaBusse3) July 27, 2019

Y’all can not possibly believe this crap. — Tammy Hooten (@nanahooten) July 27, 2019

Carry that water, Newsweek! pic.twitter.com/UJ2BMQuwpN — 🐼 Da 🐼 Pander 🐼 Bear 🐼 (@BeeboMedia) July 27, 2019

Hard pass. — Skinny Joseph Mifsud Filter (@SkinnyFilter) July 27, 2019

Name one thing she has done for anyone? — TJ Morgan (@TJMorganUSA) July 27, 2019

We saw this same kind of fawning over Obama. Disgusting. — Patrice Couture (@penncouture) July 27, 2019

It’s amazing to me how much the media tries to help these people out. — GI Joe 🇺🇸 🦈 (@realGIJoe007) July 27, 2019

$1 — Rudolfo Lasparre (@ODhonnabhain) July 27, 2019

And the facts to back up that statement would be? — LeopardsSpots (@LeopardsSpots2) July 27, 2019

Yes increasing the taxes of the middle class by 20-30% is a clear indicator of how much she cares about their “rights” — Devils Advocate (@Devils_Advokit) July 28, 2019

She doesn’t represent me or my values — amarielind (@amarielind) July 27, 2019

I thought this magazine was on its last legs, but this is ridiculous. — Frankie's dad (@cannotstopthewx) July 27, 2019

Well, she did try to stop that anti-BDS resolution from passing, so … thanks?

