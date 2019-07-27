Can you believe how gracious Rep. Ilhan Omar is? She hasn’t been in Congress long, but she’s never stopped fighting for the same white working-class citizens who chant, “Send her back!” at President Trump’s hateful rallies. She’s already graced a few magazine covers, and now Newsweek is shining the spotlight on the congresswoman who’s bound and determined to help white America despite itself.

Well, she did try to stop that anti-BDS resolution from passing, so … thanks?

