The Resistance is preparing for Christmas in July as Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday, but the Daily Caller is reporting that Mueller has made a last-minute request that his deputy on the Russian collusion probe, Aaron Zebley, be sworn in as well to address any questions that Mueller himself can’t answer.

This is not the superhero we recall from the Krassenstein brothers’ awesome kids’ book; looks like they forgot to pencil in Batman’s Robin:

Chuck Ross writes:

It is not entirely clear why Mueller seeks Zebley’s assistance at the hearing. It is also unclear whether House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, approved the last-minute change. The hearing schedule currently lists Mueller as the only witness.

Republicans pushed back on Mueller’s request, calling on Democrats to leave Zebley off the witness stand.

“If Democrats believe it is the special counsel’s responsibility to testify to his report, they have no ground for outsourcing that duty at the expense of our committee’s integrity,” Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, said in a statement.

Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted Tuesday afternoon:

So what’s up?

