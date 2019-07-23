The Resistance is preparing for Christmas in July as Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday, but the Daily Caller is reporting that Mueller has made a last-minute request that his deputy on the Russian collusion probe, Aaron Zebley, be sworn in as well to address any questions that Mueller himself can’t answer.

Mueller to use crutch at congressional hearings Wednesday https://t.co/foffh1oTKI — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 23, 2019

This is not the superhero we recall from the Krassenstein brothers’ awesome kids’ book; looks like they forgot to pencil in Batman’s Robin:

Chuck Ross writes:

It is not entirely clear why Mueller seeks Zebley’s assistance at the hearing. It is also unclear whether House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, approved the last-minute change. The hearing schedule currently lists Mueller as the only witness. … Republicans pushed back on Mueller’s request, calling on Democrats to leave Zebley off the witness stand. “If Democrats believe it is the special counsel’s responsibility to testify to his report, they have no ground for outsourcing that duty at the expense of our committee’s integrity,” Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, said in a statement.

Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted Tuesday afternoon:

Rumor is that Aaron Zebley (Mueller’s Chief of Staff) will be on the witness panel with Mueller. You don’t get to change the rules right before kickoff, especially after a 22 month, $30 million investigation. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 23, 2019

So what’s up?

It's simple. Robert Mueller did not write the report. — Todd (@Todd13062875) July 23, 2019

You want me to bet he didn’t write the report! — Detuex (@ddtrn7) July 23, 2019

In his defense, 400+ pages is a lot of reading and he planned to get it done this weekend but there was a kegger. — Brent Walker (@CBrentWalker) July 23, 2019

It's going to be fun tomorrow when people who thought a Hercules Poirot-type character was running the anti-Trump Russia investigation discover that it was a lot closer to George Costanza working the Penske file. https://t.co/MpzFef03pF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 23, 2019

Appropriate analogy — Losing My Religion (@baxter1265) July 23, 2019

Mueller isn't Penske material — John Higgins (@jjhiggins69) July 23, 2019

So his plan is to defer to his assistant any questions that he already hasn’t answered in report. — Ralph Preston (@RalphPreston12) July 23, 2019

This dude knows how to play the game.. — Rylo (@Ryan20316516) July 23, 2019

Oh… so he can have legal counsel to help him remember or keep him from going off script, but yet he set people up throughout his investigation to catch them on process crimes. He’s the epitome of what’s wrong in Washington. @SebGorka @marklevinshow — GTSteveB (@gtsteveb) July 23, 2019

I put this in the Google translator. It came back as: "Please swear in my lackey, Zebley, so I can defer questions to him and keep from lying under oath." — Matthew Sterling (@SterlingMatthew) July 23, 2019

He needs the crutch because he's barely aware of the details of his own investigation. — Serious Cat (@SeriousCat5000) July 23, 2019

Is any of this Mueller’s work product? — NelCorr (@nel_corr) July 23, 2019

He doesn’t want to incriminate himself so he will let this nobody take the hits — Kati (@Katie53556775) July 23, 2019

Did he just figure out that Republicans can ask questions too? — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) July 23, 2019

Lol. Mueller didn't write the report. Drank scotch and filled out expense reports. — another day in paradise⭐⭐⭐ (@ezy06001) July 23, 2019

This guy is not very impressive. He seriously needs a babysitter ? 🤨🤨 — David J Español 🇺🇸 (@despanol203) July 23, 2019

The savior of the deep state coming in on crutches. 🤣🤣 Priceless. — Tim ⭐⭐⭐ (@tjb22bcb) July 23, 2019

Related: