The Bernie Sanders campaign keeps getting better as his status as the perpetual runner-up to front runner Joe Biden keeps slipping away. First, he led the way by ensuring his campaign staff was earning a minimum of $15 an hour … by cutting their hours.

Now Bloomberg Law is reporting that the Sanders campaign has been hit with an unfair labor practice complaint alleging illegal employee interrogation and retaliation against staffers.

BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign has been hit with an unfair labor practice complaint alleging illegal employee interrogation and retaliation against staffers. https://t.co/BYEAh696rF — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) July 23, 2019

Bloomberg Law reports:

A copy of the charge has not yet been made public, but the agency’s July 22 docket lists five potential violations of the National Labor Relations Act. The charge also alleges that the campaign unlawfully discharged an employee, modified a labor contract, and engaged in illegal discipline. … The charge filing will initiate a preliminary investigation by the labor board’s Indianapolis office to determine if there is merit to the allegations. The board’s lawyers will then decide whether to move the case forward or dismisses it.

For someone who wants to run the country, Sanders sure seems to have a difficult time keeping his own campaign staff happy.

Please…stop. I can’t take any more of this. https://t.co/BGYHygtHRk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2019

Can’t wait for Bernie to say his staffing policy just hasn’t been properly implemented yet https://t.co/ZNA3ojQmIe — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) July 23, 2019

I for one am shocked a communist has his own personal campaign stasi. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2019

People with a burning desire to see a candidate win would work for free. Bernie has to pay his rabble and then they still want to eff him over. Weird how socialism attracts parasites like that. — Nuclear Dave (@woodstockdave) July 23, 2019

Bernie employees spotted earlier today in bread line. pic.twitter.com/FpJqQcl537 — @heuristic_light (@heuristic_light) July 23, 2019

“A complaint that can be filed by anyone, even by a person not involved in the dispute,” “NLRB has not yet determined if there’s any merit,” seem like important parts… — Noah L Boyajian (@N_Boyajian) July 23, 2019

True, but let us enjoy this.

Kamala right now pic.twitter.com/jse9aw1k6B — Lanette Williams (@soulsister35) July 23, 2019

pic.twitter.com/DJcKABg3Jp — Hufflepuff is the Best House (@melaka_redux) July 23, 2019

Can you repeat this a little louder please? pic.twitter.com/KjX54VoSnW — _____🧷_____ (@ThinSkinTrump) July 23, 2019

DeMoCrAtIc SoCiAlIsM iS nOt ThE sAmE pic.twitter.com/e9zfBkX7ev — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) July 23, 2019

The socialist is screwing his employees . Too funny — LegendaryAss (@AssLegendary) July 23, 2019

I am heartbroken! pic.twitter.com/08Mlrgxzxi — I’ve got some Bernie stuck on my shoe #2020 (@HD4safety_USAF) July 23, 2019

Yeah it's a real bummer. — Ken Borsuk (@KenBorsuk1) July 23, 2019

He he he. They're going after the union employees to find out who went to the media to put pressure on him. He is literally retaliating against his union employees for using his own tactics from his own playbook, that he's used in every union dispute he's ever been involved in. — Hieronymus McGillicuddy (@HieronymusMcG) July 23, 2019

It’s poetic — gruntgrooch (@forcedcreation) July 23, 2019

If this is what happens to his campaign I'd hate to think of what would happen to the country if he were to become President. Not very progressive. — Konor Manogan (@KonorManogan) July 23, 2019

That's on top of the people who alleged sexual harassment in his campaign in 2016. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) July 23, 2019

Long history in Vt too of unfair treatment of staff. And he ignored violations before. https://t.co/ruNFNMEeuy — KFClinton (@KFClinton3) July 23, 2019

and so it begins… a race to the bottom — Maniko Dru Dadigan🍑 (@ManikoDru) July 23, 2019

Why he ever left CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM never made sense to me. — Anthony Adamski (@adamski_anthony) July 23, 2019

But I was told, “He’s the only one who understands the struggle!” The dude is a mess. — mmmttt (@6igyak) July 23, 2019

I guess he will be the first candidate to have to cross a picket line to get to the debate — Miss Dixie Stank 💅🏼 (@DixieStank) July 23, 2019

Related: