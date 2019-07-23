The Bernie Sanders campaign keeps getting better as his status as the perpetual runner-up to front runner Joe Biden keeps slipping away. First, he led the way by ensuring his campaign staff was earning a minimum of $15 an hour … by cutting their hours.

Now Bloomberg Law is reporting that the Sanders campaign has been hit with an unfair labor practice complaint alleging illegal employee interrogation and retaliation against staffers.

Bloomberg Law reports:

A copy of the charge has not yet been made public, but the agency’s July 22 docket lists five potential violations of the National Labor Relations Act. The charge also alleges that the campaign unlawfully discharged an employee, modified a labor contract, and engaged in illegal discipline.

The charge filing will initiate a preliminary investigation by the labor board’s Indianapolis office to determine if there is merit to the allegations. The board’s lawyers will then decide whether to move the case forward or dismisses it.

For someone who wants to run the country, Sanders sure seems to have a difficult time keeping his own campaign staff happy.

