Here’s a shocker of a poll that will never reach any of the Democratic presidential candidates before the next round of debates. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll of 1,346 adults shows that reparations were popular with only 27 percent of respondents, and providing free health insurance for illegal immigrants found favor with only 33 percent. Decriminalizing border crossings was declared a “bad idea” by a majority of those polled.

A significant majority of Americans believe that providing reparations for the descendants of slaves and decriminalizing illegal border crossings are "bad ideas," according to a new pollhttps://t.co/N0QvLMBHPV — Axios (@axios) July 22, 2019

What’s really scary, though: a Harris poll for “Axios on HBO” showed that 55 percent of women between 18 and 54 would prefer to live in a socialist country than a capitalist country. Your tickets to Venezuela are waiting, ladies. Meanwhile, the southern border crossings are “concentration camps” of people trying to get in.

No sh*t, Sherlock!

You needed a poll for this? — Silence is Consent!⭐⭐⭐ (@NoSilentConsent) July 22, 2019

Shocker — Christian Heiens (@ChristianHeiens) July 22, 2019

The Democrats will continue to ignore that & further hit themselves on the foot, then blame it on Russia once again. — Guerrilla IV (@GuerrillaIV) July 22, 2019

You had to do a poll to know this? — Pixie 🇺🇸 SS ☕️🍾 (@pixiejss) July 22, 2019

Isn't this obvious, though? — David (@coffeeanddavid) July 22, 2019

I think most not only think it's a bad idea. Most people think it's INSANE. — Martin Wellbourne (@MartinWellbour1) July 22, 2019

We’re not as dumb as I thought we were — Dr. Bob Kelso (@BobKels22729198) July 22, 2019

We’re pretty dumb; 63 percent said the Green New Deal was a good idea.

Only left wing lunatics believe either one of those policies are good for our country — HilltoDieOn (@thehiIItodieon) July 22, 2019

Ya think? — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) July 22, 2019

TOO LATE FOR PRETTY MUCH EVERY 2020 DEM CANDIDATE — Khazar Soze (@MakeAlbionGreat) July 22, 2019

Kamala Harris could still flip-flop on every issue, though.

Related: