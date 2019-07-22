Here’s a shocker of a poll that will never reach any of the Democratic presidential candidates before the next round of debates. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll of 1,346 adults shows that reparations were popular with only 27 percent of respondents, and providing free health insurance for illegal immigrants found favor with only 33 percent. Decriminalizing border crossings was declared a “bad idea” by a majority of those polled.

What’s really scary, though: a Harris poll for “Axios on HBO” showed that 55 percent of women between 18 and 54 would prefer to live in a socialist country than a capitalist country. Your tickets to Venezuela are waiting, ladies. Meanwhile, the southern border crossings are “concentration camps” of people trying to get in.

We’re pretty dumb; 63 percent said the Green New Deal was a good idea.

Kamala Harris could still flip-flop on every issue, though.

