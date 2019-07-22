When Elizabeth Warren was preparing to run for president, she dumped 10 years’ worth of tax returns on the media, who found that in 2017, she and her husband, who works as a Harvard Law School professor, pulled in $913,000. Warren herself enjoyed a $430,000 salary as a law professor at Harvard from 2010 to 2011. Gee, wonder why college is so expensive?

But don’t count out Joe Biden when it comes to milking universities. National Review’s Jim Geraghty is on it:

Joe Biden Gets Paid. https://t.co/4Sw4RAiKU7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 22, 2019

Heck yeah, he does. Geraghty writes:

As the Huffington Post pointed out in March, news archives reveal that the only person who’s ever called Joe Biden “Middle Class Joe” is Joe Biden. And he’s still doing it — at a house party in West Des Moines on July 15, Biden again told the crowd that he’s always been known as “Middle Class Joe.” Biden’s continued insistence that he’s “Middle Class Joe” while raking in $15 million over two years is not quite as insufferable as Hillary Clinton’s claim that the Clintons were “dead broke” when they left the White House. But it’s getting there.

Perhaps the fact that this is “normal” is part of the problem. Famous politicians already live in a bubble. In addition to fame and status, they now are virtually guaranteed the ability to rapidly build wealth on par with CEOs once they leave office. https://t.co/4Sw4RAiKU7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 22, 2019

In October, the University of Buffalo Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, paid Joe Biden $200,000 for a half-hour speech, a 45-minute Q&A, a book signing, photo opportunity, and "a meet and greet with up to 16 attendees." https://t.co/4Sw4RAiKU7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 22, 2019

The University of Pennsylvania paid Joe Biden $371,159 in 2017 plus $540,484 in 2018 and early 2019 “for a vaguely defined role that involved no regular classes and around a dozen public appearances on campus, mostly in big, ticketed events.”

https://t.co/4Sw4RAiKU7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 22, 2019

At the very least, when you're getting $100K to $200K per speech, please stop implausibly insisting that everyone calls you "Middle-Class Joe."https://t.co/4Sw4RAiKU7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 22, 2019

We’ve heard Biden speak for free, and free was too much.

What fascinates me is people pay to hear what he has to say. — Good Ol' Jer (@gmccarthyfe) July 22, 2019

"… a meet and greet with up to 16 attendees." LOL. — DRBiGuy1 (@DRBiGuy1) July 22, 2019

"Should they pay six figures for half-hour talks?" Who could say without walking a mile in another man's shoes? Let me try it for a few years and I'll let you know. — In War, Resolution. (@inwarresolution) July 22, 2019

It disgusts me that I'm paying loans from that university when they are throwing it at a presidential candidate WHO DIDN'T EVEN GO THERE. Did they fund Jon Huntsman's campaign, not to mention Donald Trump's? — realLaocoön (@ArmaVirumque312) July 22, 2019

Biden will certainly do something about the cost of college when he’s president — probably make working-class taxpayers pay to send rich kids to Harvard for free.

Related: