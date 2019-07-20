Remember when President Barack Obama was going to kick off racial healing in America, and we ended up with rioting in the streets, night after night? Well, maybe Obama couldn’t get it done, but 2020 hopeful Marianne Williamson (who, by the way, is polling above Beto O’ Rourke, Corey Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand in New Hampshire) is getting it done now, before she’s even elected.

Watch as she leads a pledge at a campaign event earlier this week where she has white supporters lay their hands on the nearest black person they could find and recite her pledge of apology.

marianne williamson forcing the white folks at her event to apologize to the nearest black audience member is so #€+ءرد£|£@-?!|’ءم|£ pic.twitter.com/TvgtsjVAey — shawty ☭ (@saigonshawty) July 15, 2019

oh my god. my first PLATINUM tweet all thanks to marianne our crackhead legend🤩 pic.twitter.com/sgpNFQPORl — shawty ☭ (@saigonshawty) July 16, 2019

last thing on this lil thread. im out✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BIAXGbxvsc — shawty ☭ (@saigonshawty) July 16, 2019

Why do we need $100 billion in reparations if everyone just apologized? Are we good now?

Cool, that's all fixed. — Powerful Mel Ankoly 🦈 #ForThePeople (@Mel_Ankoly) July 16, 2019

Absolutely ludicrous. No white person owes me anything — Thomas Efrem (@tefrem14) July 16, 2019

I am completely confused as to whether this is extremely good or extremely bad — Charlie (@charlie_putnam) July 16, 2019

I STILL DON’T UNDERSTAND WHAT’S GOING ON — jhaunay (studying) (@wrightmywayout) July 16, 2019

Look at the face of the silver-haired gent. Deep regret and embarrassment he’s white doesn’t begin to cover it. pic.twitter.com/RQCSaEZvaD — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 17, 2019

Mass Gaslighting on steroids. But I see no victims, just weak minded people. — ancientbuddhism (@ancientbuddhism) July 17, 2019

Me as all the white ppl crowd around me smiling, some already crying pic.twitter.com/QgcbiPbslw — 💫Gri💤💫 (@Grizz4DaWorld) July 16, 2019

Children of the Corn — mmb (@kodypie) July 16, 2019

Wokeness is literally a religion — Kevin Shaughnessy (@oshaghenessy21) July 16, 2019

Is this a GET OUT deleted scene? — Thee Anthony Fantano (@theneedledrop) July 16, 2019

Very unproductive. — Megan Thee Stallion Knees Stan Acount (@Homie_Shanahnah) July 16, 2019

What has Marianne done/said to black person/people that she feels so guilty about? Must be horrendous. — SarahListening (@SarahListening) July 20, 2019

Well this is creepy. — Anthony Smith (@Antsmith1911) July 20, 2019

Are they reading their auras too? — Old Man Winter (@Glenn_XLVIII) July 16, 2019

I'm cringing thinking about being one of the few Black people at this event and having to perform emotionally to gratify and validate all these white people, suddenly and (I assume) unexpectedly, on command — The Arbitrariat ⬆️🐕 (@aj_pollard) July 16, 2019

Does Joe Biden agree or disagree with this? — Laurent (@laurent_fourier) July 20, 2019

I'm not sure exactly how much bullshit is in this clip. But it's a lot. — Tom Snelling (@tommerscot) July 16, 2019

Our new national anthem. — a m b e r. (@admireamber) July 16, 2019

this makes me so incredibly uncomfortable to watch — Natalie (@3glasses2moms) July 16, 2019

Wow racism is over now. So powerful. — Rangers (115-47) (@thezackmorgan) July 20, 2019

Please dont feed the pander bears. — Tabasco on Eggs (@randeez72) July 20, 2019

BRUHHHHH!!!!!!!! White People…….Don’t Do This 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — David C. (@datruff02) July 20, 2019

They should have sacrificed a white person at the end if they were really serious. — Allen Harrison (@CaptnGhost8788) July 19, 2019

She needs to have another televised town hall on CNN so she can do this on cable TV in prime time. Chris Cuomo could lay hands on Don Lemon and recited Williamson’s pledge.

