It looks like CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe was out on the campaign trail with Joe Biden while the freshman four were having their press conference at which they refused to answer some pretty simple questions, like, “Are you pro-al Qaeda?”

“Are you pro-al Qaeda?” is not a trick question, but Rep. Ilhan Omar refused to answer. pic.twitter.com/JLWIuvQxOm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 15, 2019

Fortunately for him, O’Keefe didn’t have to sit through that, but he did ask Joe Biden what he’d say to someone — anyone — who agreed with President Trump’s “racist” tweets calling for AOC and her squad to go back to where they came from if they hate America so much.

Biden, who was pounded by Kamala Harris in the first debate for his work with segregationists back in the day, said he’d tell any voter who agreed with Trump, “I’m ashamed of you.”

If you ask us, “Back in Chains” Biden is probably the candidate with the least room to talk when it comes to racism, but hey, it’s his campaign.

WATCH: In Des Moines, I asked @joebiden what he would say to Americans who agree with President Trump’s tweet about freshman Democratic lawmakers. “I’d say I’m ashamed of you,” Biden said. I asked: You’d say that to a voter? Biden: “I’d say that to anybody who’s that racist.” pic.twitter.com/VSwgQ5JgYh — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 15, 2019

Not a great strategy calling voters racist. — Marcus Saylor (@markjohnsaylor) July 15, 2019

So he would say it to himself? — Will B (@WillB31782614) July 15, 2019

The correct response probably should've been "its a free country, your free to agree with his comments, I personally disagree with him." #responsetocomments — Eric Mo. Levesque (@EricMoLevesque) July 15, 2019

Apparently Joe wore blinders during the eight years he was VP. — jayne (@jayneo3013) July 15, 2019

People in glass house shouldn’t throw rocks. Let that sink in — avard hall (@AvardH) July 15, 2019

Ok, who had “Biden says racist in the first 30 seconds”? — Bob Reetz (@reetzman) July 15, 2019

How stupid is this? You mean to tell me a person who could be our President condones what these women say, on a daily basis, about our country. Wow. Scary. — Rochelle Andros (@shelster1956) July 15, 2019

Go home Joe…you’re just another racist deflecting your racism to/on someone else – constantly. May be your only original good idea. — Patriot (@DwnTwn55) July 15, 2019

Oh, brother….🙄 … sleepy Joe there, tell Kamala… — Jude (@JAK0425) July 15, 2019

Joe Biden…how dare you call me racist. Trump 2020🇺🇸 — Trump2020🇺🇸 (@MAGASmokies) July 15, 2019

No one is racist except the #duncesquad how many times have they called all of us "white supremacists". Some people did something? Watch and learn…. — 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸🐎Lesli🐎🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@lesliallen57) July 15, 2019

I’m so freakin confused I thought @JoeBiden and @SpeakerPelosi were Racist. Now everyone is Racist. WHAT the hell is going on everyone seems to be Racist now. — #MAGA/BALI_lover (@LauterbachTodd) July 15, 2019

Boy , Civil rights my ass. His buddies were segregationists way back now it’s anti-semites , racists & socialists. Old Joe will do and say anything for a vote. — Anthony LaRosa (@Anthony05877507) July 15, 2019

The crime bill which put more black people in prison with unfair sentences, which Trump has reversed, was originally written by Senator #JoeBiden and signed into law by President Bill Clinton. #WalkAwayfromDemocrats — Ginger R Smith (@GingerRSmith2) July 15, 2019

Wrong answer again, Joe — Todd Phillips (@ToddPhi65946577) July 15, 2019

Woke Joe has no chance. His party leaders "the squad" won't let it happen. Poor Joe — Patriarchal Son (@PatriarchalSon) July 15, 2019

That is a racist attitude, Biden. People of color may say or do anything without being called out on it because of their skin color? And a white person who disagrees with or calls out a person of color is automatically a racist because of color? U r racist. — Rachel (@UAfoxtrot) July 15, 2019

The slur racist doesn’t stick any more. You democrats have shoved into the ground — Dean/ Marianne Balder (@deanbalder) July 15, 2019

Anyone gonna ask Biden if he’ll denounce that terror attack on an ICE facility this weekend?

Related: