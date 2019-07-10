One of the ways to tell that so many of the Democratic candidates for president — the Senators, especially — are so out of touch is that they keep pushing national standards on a very diverse country. A $15 minimum wage will go a whole lot further in Arkansas than Washington, D.C.

Remember the hissy fit Department of Agriculture workers threw when told they were being relocated from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City, where there’s actual agriculture? Commenters assured them that they could live like kings in Kansas City on a D.C. salary.

So imagine the shock when Bernie Sanders of Vermont found out that the housing market is out of control in San Francisco — something everybody’s known forever. But if they’re suffering in San Francisco, it’s going to take a federal solution to “fix” it.

Housing is so unaffordable in San Francisco that entire families are forced to live in 6'x10' rooms and share a kitchen with 30 other families. In the richest country in the world we are going to end that disgrace. Decent housing must be a right of all Americans. @janeosanders pic.twitter.com/obk93ebuKU — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 10, 2019

Sharing a kitchen with 30 other families? To be honest, Slate pushed hard for exactly that to solve the housing crisis — “dorms for grown-ups,” they called it. “The existence of dormitory living is a tiny step toward the acknowledgment that our built environment is overly prescriptive and, in its prescriptions, reductionist and inappropriate for how we live now,” they wrote, essentially saying the three-bedroom house was outdated.

We know Sanders isn’t technically a Democrat, but he does know who’s been running the city forever, right?

The hypocrisy of this comment is mind boggling considering your own party is responsible — Davi (@DaviRyan49) July 10, 2019

It's those damn Republicans running San Francisco that are responsi…. wait a minute… — Nathan (@LabelsAreLazy) July 10, 2019

RUN BY PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS for DECADES???? — Matthew Adessa (@MatthewAdessa1) July 10, 2019

And both the state and city are run by leftist Dems… and the biggest employers in Bay Area fund them. — John McNally (@john_mcnally) July 10, 2019

Has anyone told you who is running San Francisco? — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) July 10, 2019

I’m sorry which party has controlled the city for five decades? — Eddie’s Wraith (@EdwinLefvre1) July 10, 2019

Yes literally the most left wing state needs more left wing policies to fix the problems caused by it's left wing policies — Irate Pirate (@IratePirate1718) July 10, 2019

You are advocating for policies that caused the downfall of San Francisco in the first place. — Alyssa Ahlgren (@AlyssaRuza) July 10, 2019

Democratic policies led to that Bernie. Changes starts from within. — Foggy Vegan (@peterfoggyvegan) July 10, 2019

Get rid of the Democrats running San Francisco. Problem solved! — David Clark (@day1create) July 10, 2019

This has all of nothing to do with the federal government. The city of San Francisco and the State of California are responsible for this. — Rob2336🇺🇸 (@RobG2336) July 10, 2019

Define “forced” — JB (@BeltoWNC) July 10, 2019

You better get @SpeakerPelosi and @SenFeinstein to fix their jacked up state. — Just Plain Terry (@PlainTerry) July 10, 2019

Why should we subsidize a dying city? If they really need that level of taxation to keep San Francisco from falling into the ocean, then maybe we should just let it go — Paul Parmesan (@Dr_Funktastic) July 10, 2019

What would be really cool is to tax people living in large 3 bedroom trailer houses in Oklahoma and giving that money to yuppies in San Francisco to help pay their exorbitant rent! — Craig Steger (@craig_steger) July 10, 2019

The product of another city run by Democrats and governed by leftist policies. But I’m sure @SenSanders will sort it out. He’s not like other Dems, he’s a cool dem. 😎 — oh.no.esq. (@EsqNmg) July 10, 2019

At least healthcare will be free for illegal immigrants. — Rider850 (@Rider850) July 10, 2019

Now do Oklahoma and tell me which policies work well for low income and middle class America — Alec Holbeck™️ (@Alec_Holbeck) July 10, 2019

Well you’ve got a couple of houses, maybe take in a few refugees — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) July 10, 2019

Bern, give them a couple of your houses. pic.twitter.com/mvlrFWdbqV — LWoo (@tweedthing) July 10, 2019

Again, maybe walk down the hall to Speaker Pelosi’s office and ask for her recommendations. She has a huge house there and does just fine.

Related: