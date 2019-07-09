Tuesday wasn’t the first time Sen. Bernie Sanders likened the fight against climate change to war; back in January, he tweeted that we should look at global warming “as if it were a devastating military attack against the United States and the entire planet” — leaving plenty to ask if that meant we should nuke India and China, the two biggest polluters.

Sanders never changes, and he was in front of a microphone Tuesday with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Earl Blumenauer, who represents Antifa’s base of operations, also known as Portland, comparing the fight against climate change to World War II.

Although the lawmakers are proposing Congress declare the climate crisis an official emergency, the language, much as the language in Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal (which won a whopping zero “yea” votes in the Senate, not even from its cosponsors), is pretty toothless.

So it’s all for show, as usual.

The resolution does, however, demand “national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States at a massive-scale to halt, reverse, mitigate, and prepare for the consequences of the climate emergency and to restore the climate for future generations.”

Here are those kooky kids in the Sunrise Movement asking for your email address:

