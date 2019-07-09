Tuesday wasn’t the first time Sen. Bernie Sanders likened the fight against climate change to war; back in January, he tweeted that we should look at global warming “as if it were a devastating military attack against the United States and the entire planet” — leaving plenty to ask if that meant we should nuke India and China, the two biggest polluters.

Sanders never changes, and he was in front of a microphone Tuesday with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Earl Blumenauer, who represents Antifa’s base of operations, also known as Portland, comparing the fight against climate change to World War II.

Bernie Sanders likens climate change to World War II as he and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unveil resolution to label it a national emergency https://t.co/zDDWiuHUxP — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 9, 2019

.@BernieSanders and @AOC introduced a joint resolution calling for the US to join 16 other countries and hundreds of local governments in declaring a “climate emergency.” https://t.co/gs3jb4y0Wc — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 9, 2019

Today I am joining @repblumenauer and @SenSanders in pushing Congress to acknowledge the climate emergency. The US isn’t leading on climate, and we must. Let’s join the four leading nations & 740 local governments that have declared a climate emergency.https://t.co/c8FFju2dMr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019

Please proceed, ensuring continued alienation of millions of moderates who recognize the need for change but won't abide destroying our economy in the process. The 2020 election cycle will be the proving ground. — Cravey (@PseudoAdult) July 9, 2019

The border is an emergency. The weather is fine. — Dumbasses Talking Politics Blog (@RunninFewl) July 9, 2019

How many emergencies do you have a week ? I ran out of beer…hook a brotha up — MobTown63 👽👓🌛💥 (@H8theSteelers) July 9, 2019

How about convincing the rest of the world to worry about it first. — Mike Burke (@burkem100) July 9, 2019

Although the lawmakers are proposing Congress declare the climate crisis an official emergency, the language, much as the language in Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal (which won a whopping zero “yea” votes in the Senate, not even from its cosponsors), is pretty toothless.

In the draft: nothing in this concurrent resolution constitutes a declaration of a national emergency for purposes of any Act of Congress authorizing the exercise, during the period of a national emergency or other type of declared emergency, of any special or extraordinary power https://t.co/Y1kuANtzhk — Tom Pyle (@TomJPyle) July 9, 2019

This climate resolution is hilarious. It ends saying "nothing in this concurrent resolution constitutes a declaration of a national emergency" @tan123 @ClimateDepot https://t.co/IxGR752Sul — WilliamTeach2 (@WTeach2) July 9, 2019

So it’s all for show, as usual.

I notice you said acknowledge. As in talk about but do nothing? So kind of like a normal day in Congress? — Timothy Imholt (@TimothyImholt) July 9, 2019

A non-emergency emergency. My favorite kind. — Euphonius Bugnuts (@EuphoniusNuts) July 9, 2019

The resolution does, however, demand “national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States at a massive-scale to halt, reverse, mitigate, and prepare for the consequences of the climate emergency and to restore the climate for future generations.”

Want to acknowledge climate emergency and want funding for it. But you vote against for money for the crisis we have at our southern border

We all see where your priorities are at

You jump from soap box to soap box. from issue to issue. Whatever gets your name and face out there — the hooligan (@hooligancritic) July 9, 2019

And, just like that “concentration camps” are all done. Didn’t clear enough in donations. — Daniel Reid (@chefdann01) July 9, 2019

Just for kicks, how much does grandpa need for the climate to be okay? Nice new house on Zillow just screaming his name? Can anyone put a figure on how much is costs to fix a problem no one can identify? — Dann Reid (@culinarliberty) July 9, 2019

Tell that good fellow socialist Bernie that owning three homes is so bourgeois and overly carbon consumptive. — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) July 9, 2019

There is no form of capital that can’t be commandeered, regulated, or controlled for “the greater good” under the umbrella and sloppy “science” of “climate change”. Control is their true agenda. — Eric Kalhoefer (@kalhoefer) July 9, 2019

Here are those kooky kids in the Sunrise Movement asking for your email address:

This an emergency, it's time Congress starts acting like it. We’re joining @AOC @BernieSanders @repblumenauer @Mobilizeclimate & others in calling on Congress to pass a resolution declaring a #ClimateEmergency. Will you join us? Sign the petition here: https://t.co/UQJk3I34ES pic.twitter.com/SR9ge27sPj — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) July 9, 2019

