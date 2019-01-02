As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives keep pushing spending trillions on a “Green New Deal,” Bernie Sanders is doing his part to sound the alarm about man-made climate change by asking Americans to pretend it’s something else:

What. The. Hell.

Trending

As Mr. Burns from “The Simpsons” once said, “I call this enemy… the sun.”

He’s doing his part to burn up all the fossil fuels in the name of saving the planet!

“Mobilizing for war,” Bernie-style:

Cha-CHING.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersClimate changeglobal warming