As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives keep pushing spending trillions on a “Green New Deal,” Bernie Sanders is doing his part to sound the alarm about man-made climate change by asking Americans to pretend it’s something else:

We must look at climate change as if it were a devastating military attack against the United States and the entire planet. And we must respond accordingly. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 1, 2019

What. The. Hell.

What does this even mean??? Do we nuke China and India to lower their emissions? That might help. Maybe Sanders can start by giving up a few of his houses if he thinks the threat is so dire? https://t.co/HmyWmy7lJf — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 2, 2019

As Mr. Burns from “The Simpsons” once said, “I call this enemy… the sun.”

Hey, Bernie's doing his part – he takes private jets all the time and owns several homes! — Laura Curtis (@Laura_PH) January 1, 2019

He’s doing his part to burn up all the fossil fuels in the name of saving the planet!

OK, well judging by your response to 9/11, we're supposed to make big puppets and call George W. Bush Hitler when we're attacked. Not sure how that helps with global climate change. https://t.co/nypesViR0V — Nathan Wurtzel (slight return) (@NathanWurtzel) January 1, 2019

You gonna nuke the Sun?

Or

Everyone w/ a car? Or better yet

Everyone w/ more than one house? Time to just pack it in

The Bern is burnt out https://t.co/GReQw9PkQM — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 2, 2019

It’s fun to mock Bernie and his insanity because it keeps my mind off the fact that half the country has this worldview and they’re going to be in power one day. https://t.co/8K9yqTGkd1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 2, 2019

Correction: We must look at Man-made climate change claims and fears as if it were a devastating attack on the integrity of science and a con. And we must respond accordingly. — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) January 2, 2019

“Mobilizing for war,” Bernie-style:

Cha-CHING.