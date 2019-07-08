It looks like Bernie Sanders is getting into social media in a big way this time around, and his campaign has put together a video about his plan to cancel all student debt. At least, we think his campaign put it together, but the whole thing’s got a serious 3 a.m. cable TV commercial vibe about it. We didn’t take his plan to cancel student debt seriously before, but now it looks like a complete joke too.
Have a look. His press secretary even whips off her shades to let you know she means business.
Our plan: Cancel student debt. Make Wall Street pay for it. Free 45 million Americans from $1.6 trillion in loans. pic.twitter.com/mRom3BZIuE
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 7, 2019
This felt like an infomercial, but seedier. Very predatory to make this sound like a 100% done deal if you’re elected. It’s a goal you *hope* to achieve, yes, but the odds are against it passing. Ok to dream big, but don’t sell it as sure a thing. It’s unethical.
— VoteForWomen ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@AnnAnnChe) July 7, 2019
Narrator: Bernie Sanders is not going to be elected, nor will he be the nominee.
Oh cool. When can I expect the refund check for payments made? Also, I’d like a do-over on ages 21-25 as I made choices re: internships, jobs, and cities based on whether I could pay my loans. Let me know when it’s in the mail.
— Kim DeBarge 🐱 (@KimDeBarge) July 8, 2019
Reminded me of Billy Mays 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vv3o9ta3bF
— Is this real life?🍩 (@sensen2011) July 8, 2019
But wait, that’s not all! Elect Bernie now and we’ll throw in these bonus offers! Free health care! Free childcare! Free college!
Sure, dear. pic.twitter.com/wdWpODM8xu
— George D. (@xdelmar59) July 8, 2019
— Stank Ghost (@StankAttitude) July 8, 2019
You can make this ad on an iphone in 30 min with a couple hours of editing.
— SPS (@GotPennyStocks) July 8, 2019
I legit thought this was an SNL skit.
— Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 8, 2019
Dude, I thought this was a parody.
— Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) July 8, 2019
Too far left bro. I don’t want to pay for some Harvard students tuition.
— wallys hooman (@tracysonnier) July 7, 2019
There’s nothing universal about student loan debt. An overwhelming majority of debt is held by a minority of upper middle class & wealthy 20 & 30 somethings best positioned to pay it off.
Additionally, this entire crisis was created by gov back loans in the first place.
— A (@Aposter1228) July 8, 2019
Taxpayer bailout of the children of the affluent as well? Brilliant!
— Morgan (@AGsmith70) July 7, 2019
+Now you're promising to cancel all graduate school debt, too? Attorneys working for big firms & raking in big dollars – I'm paying their debt under your plan? Med students who choose big money fields instead of going into undersubscribed fields like general practice? No thanks.
— (((antiantisemite))) (@Tristanshouts) July 8, 2019
Is this another Olde Towne Media production?
— Federico Chispas (@dfsparks) July 8, 2019
Even Old Towne media would balk at using the font from "Too Many Cooks"
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) July 8, 2019
This is so bad.
I expected it to end with asking me for $20 so you could send me miracle spring water 😩
— Kamala2020 In a Deep Red State (@ish_not) July 8, 2019
When I remember the posts after 2016 from Bernie supporters who thought they’d get their campaign donations refunded since he didn’t win, I know there are people out there foolish enough to believe this hogwash.
— iResist the darkness (@ThomboyD) July 7, 2019
These are the voters he preys on. It’s really gross.
— VoteForWomen ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@AnnAnnChe) July 8, 2019
You get a unicorn!
And you get a unicorn! EVERYBODY gets free unicorns since…drum roll please: “Wall Street” will pay for it!
Only Bernie knows how to wave his magic wand and poof! He’s just been hiding his powers during his 39 (!) years in Congress! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/nTvduC7EGD
— NaomiPDX 🍩 (@NaomiOMy_) July 8, 2019
Make “Wall Street pay for it” is code for…
…Pillage the workers’ 401K plans and pension plans which include most states’ employees retirement & pension plans.
Bernie is a thief, a communist.
— The Cheese (@colbymonterey) July 8, 2019
Congratulations on once again cheesily lying to young people about something that will never happen.
— femalepersuasion.net (@femalep) July 8, 2019
This looks like a late night informercial. Stop lying to voters.
— Maggie Klaus (@Maggie_Klaus) July 8, 2019
You have no plan. Theft of other people’s property isn’t a plan.
— Brad Cavendish (@brad_cavendish) July 8, 2019
How will Wall Street pay for it? What’s your plan to “make” them? Will the government seize their assets? How will you get the Senate to pass a massive tax increase on their largest donors?
Isn’t it disingenuous to throw out a plan that has no chance of being enacted?
— solo dicendo (@solodicendi) July 8, 2019
“Make Wall Street pay for it” is a primal scream, not a plan.
— Unpresidented (@dialogician) July 8, 2019
This is my favorite song! pic.twitter.com/i2WRTt38fw
— for your consideration, alex kliner (@akliner) July 8, 2019
THIS. IS. BAD. SO SO SO SO BAD. I have secondhand embarrassment watching this.
— F🌺ck Your Brocialism (@Eliann_Marie) July 8, 2019
All debt should be cancelled, not just student debt. In fact I owe my friend $20 for gas money and I'm waiting to see who wins the election before I decide what I'm going to do about that.
— CamperWatcher27 (@CamperWatcher27) July 8, 2019
