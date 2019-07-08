It looks like Bernie Sanders is getting into social media in a big way this time around, and his campaign has put together a video about his plan to cancel all student debt. At least, we think his campaign put it together, but the whole thing’s got a serious 3 a.m. cable TV commercial vibe about it. We didn’t take his plan to cancel student debt seriously before, but now it looks like a complete joke too.

Have a look. His press secretary even whips off her shades to let you know she means business.

Narrator: Bernie Sanders is not going to be elected, nor will he be the nominee.

But wait, that’s not all! Elect Bernie now and we’ll throw in these bonus offers! Free health care! Free childcare! Free college!

