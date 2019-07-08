We forget which one, but one of the Democrats who toured the migrant detention facilities in Clint and El Paso, Texas last week said she wasn’t leaving. We’re pretty sure she left, which is probably best because to hear them tell it, the lives of the congresswomen who toured the facilities were at risk every minute they were in the hands of the Border Patrol agents sexually and physically threatening them during the tour.

We know that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made it back to New York City because CNN reports that she was welcomed at a drag and burlesque show at which the crowd chanted her name. Thanks, CNN.

Gabrielle Sorto reports:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was welcomed to a weekend drag show by a crowd chanting her name.

The New York Democrat was spotted at the Bartschland Follies, a drag and burlesque show at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City that features many LGBTQ performers.

Ocasio-Cortez not only enjoyed performances by drag queens, drag kings and burlesque dancers, she took time to share a message with the crowd.

Please, we’re dying here … what was the message?

Performer Joey Arias shared a video on Instagram of Ocasio-Cortez on stage at the show, saying, “Be who you are. You are beautiful. You are accepted.”

We’re beginning to understand why Nancy Pelosi felt she had to remind the press that Ocasio-Cortez is just one vote.

No way.

