We forget which one, but one of the Democrats who toured the migrant detention facilities in Clint and El Paso, Texas last week said she wasn’t leaving. We’re pretty sure she left, which is probably best because to hear them tell it, the lives of the congresswomen who toured the facilities were at risk every minute they were in the hands of the Border Patrol agents sexually and physically threatening them during the tour.

We know that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made it back to New York City because CNN reports that she was welcomed at a drag and burlesque show at which the crowd chanted her name. Thanks, CNN.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was welcomed to a weekend drag show by a crowd chanting her name https://t.co/0kvx5P0ozO — CNN (@CNN) July 8, 2019

Gabrielle Sorto reports:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was welcomed to a weekend drag show by a crowd chanting her name. The New York Democrat was spotted at the Bartschland Follies, a drag and burlesque show at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City that features many LGBTQ performers. Ocasio-Cortez not only enjoyed performances by drag queens, drag kings and burlesque dancers, she took time to share a message with the crowd.

Please, we’re dying here … what was the message?

Performer Joey Arias shared a video on Instagram of Ocasio-Cortez on stage at the show, saying, “Be who you are. You are beautiful. You are accepted.”

We’re beginning to understand why Nancy Pelosi felt she had to remind the press that Ocasio-Cortez is just one vote.

America's future, a bartender and some drag queens. Sweet. — Mike (@zoidberg313) July 8, 2019

The hard hitting journalism from #FakeNewsCNN just keeps coming. Read a story earlier about Megan Rapinoe kissing her girlfriend. — Ty Mantooth (@MantoothTy) July 8, 2019

No way.

Last year they were the first gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue. https://t.co/BtbENtP7ph — CNN (@CNN) July 8, 2019

News. Hard hitting, gritty journalism. This is what the country needs more of. Thank you, @CNN — Stern Smiley (@HiTonedBumpkeen) July 8, 2019

Why should anyone care?? Is this breaking news?? Why is everything breaking news in CNN? — Robbie Hutton (@RobbieHutton1) July 8, 2019

This is news? Seriously this is news? — FatherofThree (@whiter069) July 8, 2019

In keeping with your new @CNN slogan: "Facts First" ….. Not all news stories are breaking news. This story is more aligned to a checkout line tabloid. — Steven A. Bishop (@Steven_A_Bishop) July 9, 2019

SURELY THIS WILL BRING DOWN DRUMPF — BKactual (@BKactualPodcast) July 8, 2019

What the fuck does this have to do with anything? — Favorite Hedge Dog (@FavHedgeDog) July 8, 2019

And then she did the donkey laugh, I see — Rusty Shakleford (@RustySh79452811) July 9, 2019

Please break into network programming for hard hitting news like this. I can’t depend on TMZ for all this sort of news. Wonder if this is why your ratings are so low? — DoRight (@JeffBar35507955) July 9, 2019

Clown world. — Jerry Rhodamine (@JRhodamine) July 8, 2019

Slow news day or something? — Kristina Hoffmeyer (@kmh40) July 8, 2019

America's future, a bartender and some drag queens. Sweet. — Mike (@zoidberg313) July 8, 2019

Related: