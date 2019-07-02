Daniel Jacobson, formerly an attorney for the Obama White House, has shared an email which he says confirms that the 2020 census will be headed to the printing press without a citizenship question.

Trending

We don’t get it. If you’re not a citizen, just fill in “No” and move on.

* * *

Update:

NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell is confirming the report.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020censuscitizenship questionDaniel Jacobsonprinting