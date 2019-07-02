Daniel Jacobson, formerly an attorney for the Obama White House, has shared an email which he says confirms that the 2020 census will be headed to the printing press without a citizenship question.

HUGE CENSUS NEWS — the Government just advised that the decision has been made to print the the census questionnaire WITHOUT the citizenship question. We won. — Daniel Jacobson (@Dan_F_Jacobson) July 2, 2019

Who is "we" exactly? — dioforce (@dioforce) July 2, 2019

Here’s the email from DOJ pic.twitter.com/PdyfK0a1hJ — Daniel Jacobson (@Dan_F_Jacobson) July 2, 2019

How is this a win. There shouldn't have been controversy around the citizenship question anyway — Raymond fields (@rfields301) July 2, 2019

You won not knowing how many citizens and non-citizens we have. Weird thing to “win” — Steph (@steph93065) July 2, 2019

And america lost. Congrats. — Deckard Trebuchet (@xianorton) July 2, 2019

What did you win, exactly? — Tom Macioszek (@MacioszekTom) July 2, 2019

Great..you can pack your districts and exploit illegal aliens just to get more power and money. — Bushido365 (@Bushido3651) July 2, 2019

RIP your mentions. — Scott Salmon (@VoteSalmon) July 2, 2019

I refuse to fill out my census forms until we know how many illegals have infiltrated America. — Kommissar Kokkeler👌🏻 (@mattkokkeler) July 2, 2019

You’re losing the real battle—which you know nothing about. — ✝️ Fed Up! 🇺🇸 (@MomWhoThinks) July 2, 2019

Congratulations on stealing representation from smaller states without large illegal immigrant populations. — IraNH (@iraNHlfod) July 2, 2019

76% of Americans support asking the question. It is insane that we can't count the citizens in our country. What are you trying to hide? Why are you trying to erase citizenship? — The Intersect (@mburm201) July 2, 2019

We don’t get it. If you’re not a citizen, just fill in “No” and move on.

* * *

Update:

NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell is confirming the report.

Trump Administration backs off and will print 2020 census questionnaire without the citizenship question that it sought to add according to DoJ. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 2, 2019

Reaction from Hawaii Democrat pic.twitter.com/0FfwjCFQER — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 2, 2019

BREAKING: The Trump administration has decided to print the #2020Census forms without a #CitizenshipQuestion & the printer has been told to start the printing process, @TheJusticeDept spokesperson Kelly Laco confirms to @npr. — Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang) July 2, 2019

Related: