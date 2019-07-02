Daniel Jacobson, formerly an attorney for the Obama White House, has shared an email which he says confirms that the 2020 census will be headed to the printing press without a citizenship question.
HUGE CENSUS NEWS — the Government just advised that the decision has been made to print the the census questionnaire WITHOUT the citizenship question. We won.
— Daniel Jacobson (@Dan_F_Jacobson) July 2, 2019
Who is "we" exactly?
— dioforce (@dioforce) July 2, 2019
Here’s the email from DOJ pic.twitter.com/PdyfK0a1hJ
— Daniel Jacobson (@Dan_F_Jacobson) July 2, 2019
How is this a win. There shouldn't have been controversy around the citizenship question anyway
— Raymond fields (@rfields301) July 2, 2019
You won not knowing how many citizens and non-citizens we have. Weird thing to “win”
— Steph (@steph93065) July 2, 2019
And america lost. Congrats.
— Deckard Trebuchet (@xianorton) July 2, 2019
What did you win, exactly?
— Tom Macioszek (@MacioszekTom) July 2, 2019
Great..you can pack your districts and exploit illegal aliens just to get more power and money.
— Bushido365 (@Bushido3651) July 2, 2019
RIP your mentions.
— Scott Salmon (@VoteSalmon) July 2, 2019
I refuse to fill out my census forms until we know how many illegals have infiltrated America.
— Kommissar Kokkeler👌🏻 (@mattkokkeler) July 2, 2019
You’re losing the real battle—which you know nothing about.
— ✝️ Fed Up! 🇺🇸 (@MomWhoThinks) July 2, 2019
Congratulations on stealing representation from smaller states without large illegal immigrant populations.
— IraNH (@iraNHlfod) July 2, 2019
76% of Americans support asking the question. It is insane that we can't count the citizens in our country. What are you trying to hide? Why are you trying to erase citizenship?
— The Intersect (@mburm201) July 2, 2019
We don’t get it. If you’re not a citizen, just fill in “No” and move on.
Update:
NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell is confirming the report.
Trump Administration backs off and will print 2020 census questionnaire without the citizenship question that it sought to add according to DoJ.
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 2, 2019
Reaction from Hawaii Democrat pic.twitter.com/0FfwjCFQER
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 2, 2019
BREAKING: The Trump administration has decided to print the #2020Census forms without a #CitizenshipQuestion & the printer has been told to start the printing process, @TheJusticeDept spokesperson Kelly Laco confirms to @npr.
— Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang) July 2, 2019
