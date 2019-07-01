More than a year before the release of the Mueller report, Congress was trying to get a handle on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and in November 2017, members of the House Intelligence Committee displayed examples of Facebook ads they say were paid for by Russian actors “to drive home their concern about foreign governments ‘weaponizing’ social media content.”

Those were the hearings where the public was presented with the coloring-book page of Bernie Sanders doing muscle poses in a Speedo and Hillary Clinton getting ready to box Jesus.

Did that sway the election to Donald Trump? How about this? A new study claims that every 25,000 retweets of a Russian account predicted a 1 percent increase in the opinion polls.

Call us skeptical. For one, 25,000 retweets is nothing, and until we’ve seen the study, we’re not buying that there was any correlation between so few retweets and the opinion polls.

Seriously … if you could bump up your poll numbers a whole percentage point just by buying 25,000 retweets, every candidate running would have been doing it, by the millions.

Trending

“The study does not prove Russian interference swung the election to Trump.” Whoa, no kidding!

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, which is good to know if you’re trying to narrow down which college you’d actually send your child to.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: correlationDonald TrumpKen DilaniannbcpollsretweetsRussian troll farmsstudy