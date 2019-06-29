Of course, it’s Portland. The city’s mayor has essentially handed over control of the streets from the police force to Antifa; they’ll tell you if you’re allowed to assemble, allowed to speak, and where you can and cannot drive.

On Saturday, Antifa had organized what it called “Community Self-Defense Against Proud-Boy Attack” and specifically called out “far-right Islamophobic journalist” Andy Ngo.

I am nervous about tomorrow’s Portland antifa rally. They’re promising “physical confrontation” & have singled me out to be assaulted. I went on Tucker Carlson last year to explain why I think they’re doing this: They’re seeking meaning through violence. https://t.co/kpkESjsOmI pic.twitter.com/J45MMshyyK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2019

Beautiful Portland, everybody:

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

I’m no expert on how to protest against hate, but are they doing it right? https://t.co/dQMRIPN2nE — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 29, 2019

Ngo was right to be nervous:

.@MrAndyNgo just punched and hit several times, chemically sprayed by protesters while live-streaming antifa protest in Portland pic.twitter.com/UuCzBHPOrX — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 29, 2019

Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2019

On way to hospital. Was beat on face and head multiple times in downtown in middle of street with fists and weapons. Suspects at large. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2019

Antifa operating with thuggish, criminal impunity in swaths of Portland. https://t.co/lLasGKQWEL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2019

Twitter has yet to ban Antifa Twitter does not ban accounts praising Antifa violence — ArborDayWorshipper (@PollySpin) June 29, 2019

Antifa, stopping racism one asian journalist at a time. pic.twitter.com/iIuv6pzhYg — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CountDankulaTV) June 29, 2019

Nothing says AntiFascism like ganging up on a journalist and beating him down https://t.co/SuEHeSUgfp — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 29, 2019

Hey @ChrisCuomo these are the thugs you compared to WWII storming the beach of Normandy. They attacked a reporter. You going to apologize or na? https://t.co/SktIsbW0Wy — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 29, 2019

Don Lemon should apologize too.

@MrAndyNgo is one of the bravest, best reporters out there. He puts all the damn elite reporters to shame. Prayers that he recovers and they catch the animals who did it to them. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 29, 2019

Right now: Portland Antifa Fascists are fully masked up all in black and committing acts of intimidation and terrorism against reporter Andy Ngo. Portland Police doing nothing about it. — Ryan Barnett (@RyanBar07796850) June 29, 2019

We need to introduce a bill named after @MrAndyNgo, that officially recognizes Antifa as a terrorist organization. This brave and extremely dedicated journalist has risked his life documenting their activity in Portland, Oregon. @HouseGOP @realDonaldTrump @tedcruz @RepDanCrenshaw — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 29, 2019

The only way we're EVER gonna get Portland Mayor @tedwheeler to act to STOP THE MASKED THUGS running rampant in Portland's streets is by raising the visibility of what he is allowing to happen until he's SHAMED INTO IT. https://t.co/AmIDek5Iz8 — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) June 29, 2019

