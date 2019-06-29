Of course, it’s Portland. The city’s mayor has essentially handed over control of the streets from the police force to Antifa; they’ll tell you if you’re allowed to assemble, allowed to speak, and where you can and cannot drive.

On Saturday, Antifa had organized what it called “Community Self-Defense Against Proud-Boy Attack” and specifically called out “far-right Islamophobic journalist” Andy Ngo.

Beautiful Portland, everybody:

Ngo was right to be nervous:

