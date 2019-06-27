Essential site NewsBusters watched the first Democratic debate on MSNBC and declared Donald Trump the night’s winner, having garnered 71 mentions in under two hours. That’s a lot more talk about Trump than any of the candidates.

However, another villain did make an appearance at the debate: Elizabeth Warren, who has a plan for everything — especially raising your taxes — was asked if she had a plan for dealing with “Cocaine” Mitch McConnell. Team Warren must have thought her answer was pretty good since they posted it.

Trending

Win some elections? Maybe by toning down the insanity a little?

In any case, McConnell didn’t get as many mentions as Trump, but Team Mitch seemed pretty amused that their man got as much attention as he did … he must be doing something right. They even turned the debate into a fundraising ad:

