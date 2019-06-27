Essential site NewsBusters watched the first Democratic debate on MSNBC and declared Donald Trump the night’s winner, having garnered 71 mentions in under two hours. That’s a lot more talk about Trump than any of the candidates.

However, another villain did make an appearance at the debate: Elizabeth Warren, who has a plan for everything — especially raising your taxes — was asked if she had a plan for dealing with “Cocaine” Mitch McConnell. Team Warren must have thought her answer was pretty good since they posted it.

(That's not a plan) — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 27, 2019

She’s gonna talk him to death? — E Pluribus Corgum (@Tom_in_NoVA) June 27, 2019

So the plan is to snarl out a bunch of meaningless gibberish. https://t.co/V6W8GJx0nB — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 27, 2019

I usually like a little more plan with my plan. — Ty Johnson (@tyj1013) June 27, 2019

It’s the No Plan, Plan!! — R_E (@R_E72319143) June 27, 2019

I thought it was to vibrate into a new phase of matter. — Get on the Blunder Bus (@OG_Sumna) June 27, 2019

Her plan is basically like gun control or any other dem solution; say you’re gonna do something good, do nothing good, and convince people you did something good. — Joey (@ecksdeeAylmao) June 27, 2019

Not even sure what she said — Neal Howell (@nealhowell48) June 27, 2019

cliche……..cliche…………..cliche….oh and one more cliche. — A man in TX (@ATxFellow) June 27, 2019

So basically she plans on nagging him to death. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Proservative (@Proservative1) June 27, 2019

This shit cracks me up, aren't 9 out of 10 of those people current congresspersons? They're in the inside and do nothing now, what will change? Nothing! The definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over expecting new results. They are the problem — Scott Pearce (@vsiscott) June 27, 2019

Wait. How long has she been in congress ignoring the will of the people for again?? — WillieT23 (@T23Willie) June 27, 2019

You’re being unfair. Her plan was clearly outlined… get a Democratic majority in Congress. A stroke of genius, if you ask me. — Josh (@JoshHeter) June 27, 2019

Win some elections? Maybe by toning down the insanity a little?

In any case, McConnell didn’t get as many mentions as Trump, but Team Mitch seemed pretty amused that their man got as much attention as he did … he must be doing something right. They even turned the debate into a fundraising ad:

Being criticized for stopping the liberal agenda and confirming conservatives judges, I love it. Click below to donate and help us fight back! — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 27, 2019

Related: