It’s pretty clear that the Democrats on stage during the second night of debate are for open borders; that’s no surprise. It’s a little surprising that every one of them thinks that illegal immigrants should be covered under their health care policies.

The Democrat base is furious about the Trump administration’s border policy, which is very, very much like the Obama administration’s, which left former Vice President Joe Biden to answer to deporting 3 million illegal immigrants — not “Americans” as moderator Jose Diaz Balart said.

Biden really had no choice but to say Obama did a heck of a job.

Trending

Yeah, it was totally different when Obama rounded up and deported millions of illegals.

https://twitter.com/_waleedshahid/status/1144421956344864769

None of the moderators thought to ask? “So you’re saying that Barack Obama did a heck of a job putting migrant kids in cages?”

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 3 millionBarack ObamadebatedeportationJoe Biden