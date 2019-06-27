It’s pretty clear that the Democrats on stage during the second night of debate are for open borders; that’s no surprise. It’s a little surprising that every one of them thinks that illegal immigrants should be covered under their health care policies.

So Swalwell says he’s for open borders. #demdebate — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 28, 2019

Swalwell squarely endorses open borders. If you get here, you’re in. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2019

Kamala says illegal aliens cannot be deported. Wow. #DemDebate — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 28, 2019

Democrats suggesting that they’d let everyone who gets here and isn’t a convicted criminal stay. Everyone. Wow. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2019

“No one is talking about open borders, you paranoid nuts, we just want to cease deporting all immigrants who cross the border but who haven’t committed a separate violent crime." — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 28, 2019

The Democrat base is furious about the Trump administration’s border policy, which is very, very much like the Obama administration’s, which left former Vice President Joe Biden to answer to deporting 3 million illegal immigrants — not “Americans” as moderator Jose Diaz Balart said.

Biden really had no choice but to say Obama did a heck of a job.

Joe Biden on immigration and President Trump: "President Obama, I think, did a heck of a job, to compare him to what this guy's doing is absolutely, I find close to immoral." https://t.co/CLU1NEUAMr #DemDebate — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 28, 2019

Biden says it's "close to immoral" to compare deportations under Obama to those that have taken place under Trump. Follow along LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/KDpoTncqAN #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ywHh8XNCRI — Bloomberg (@business) June 28, 2019

Biden defends Obama administration record on immigration. Forcefully. When pressed, wouldn’t formally change position on deportation but says migrants who cross illegally shouldn’t be “focus” of federal efforts. Focus should be on those who commit crimes, he says. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 28, 2019

Yeah, it was totally different when Obama rounded up and deported millions of illegals.

Biden on how Obama handled the border: “President Obama I think did a heck of a job. To compare him to what [Trump] is doing is close to immoral” Under Obama/Biden: -Deported more illegals than Trump -Obama’s ICE Chief yesterday: Cages were Obama’s idea pic.twitter.com/EZ2PAH5S4v — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/_waleedshahid/status/1144421956344864769

Q: The Obama-Biden administration deported 3M Americans. If a person's only crime is being undocumented, should they be deported? Joe Biden: Pres Obama did a heck of job. Comparing him to Trump is immoral. Note: Obama was nicknamed "deporter in chief" by immigration activists. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 28, 2019

Biden whitewashing Obama’s immigration record #DemDebate — Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) June 28, 2019

Biden with an outrageous comment–blaming Trump lawyers for the no toothpaste and soap video when it was an Obama era case and she was an Obama era hire. unreal #DemDebate — Stu Burguiere (@WorldOfStu) June 28, 2019

Biden, after being asked about the Obama administration's 3 million deportations: "President Obama did a heck of a job." — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) June 28, 2019

Obama did “a heckuva job” on immigration will haunt Biden — Beth Fertig (@bethfertig) June 28, 2019

Biden was part of the Obama administration that criminally prosecuted thousands of immigrants for crossing the border AND deported record numbers of migrants. — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) June 28, 2019

Biden: 'Obama deporting folks can't possibly compared to Trump deporting folks' — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) June 28, 2019

Anyone going to ask Joe Biden, who was President Barack Obama's vice president, about the child cages under President Obama? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 28, 2019

Reminder, while Biden was Vice President and Obama was President, America put children in cages #DemDebate2https://t.co/w9xfufR21r — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 28, 2019

None of the moderators thought to ask? “So you’re saying that Barack Obama did a heck of a job putting migrant kids in cages?”