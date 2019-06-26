We’d heard earlier in the day that the Senate has overwhelmingly passed a $4.5 billion bipartisan plan to address the crisis at the border, despite the absence of some senators who were busy getting ready for Wednesday night’s debate in Miami.

The Senate has has now approved its bipartisan border supplemental plan. The measure needed 60 yeas. The vote was 84-8. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 26, 2019

This is a good bipartisan compromise that actually tries to address the problems we are seeing. I hope House members who actually care about the situation at the border, and don’t just want to use it for partisan gain, move quickly to support it. https://t.co/t4ytqWXRA3 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 26, 2019

Yeah, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, according to the Washington Times:

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi rejects bipartisan border bill https://t.co/e0fyqHoKZD pic.twitter.com/7JZZCzTgL7 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 27, 2019

Stephen Dinan reports:

House Democrats cannot accept the bipartisan border crisis compromise bill the Senate passed Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, and will demand changes to limit how long children can be held in some facilities. Mrs. Pelosi also said Democrats will insist on more money to pay the communities that illegal immigrant families are being dumped into, and will demand a new method of processing migrants when they arrive at the border “which is culturally, linguistically and religiously appropriate.” “For the children, we must do the best we can,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

So much like the Wayfair employees who walked off the job, it’s better to do nothing if it’s not “the best we can” — something we’re pretty sure Pelosi and her caucus have no clue about. What is the House Democrats’ plan that’s better than what Senate Democrats voted to pass?

BREAKING: Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected the bipartisan border bill that the Senate passed 84-8.https://t.co/uUhmSxd1NK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2019

@SpeakerPelosi now owns this “manufactured crisis” The #Democrats have no intention on collaboration to deal with USA 🇺🇸 issues. It’s shameful, disgraceful and costing lives. #IllegalImmigration #ManufacturedCrisis — QueenofEffingAll 👸🏻❌🇺🇸 (@Queen_of_effnal) June 27, 2019

Then she must publicly announce no children should try to come over the border or they will all be sent back.

