We already know what’s going to happen; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will tweet something nasty in response, ignoring any suggestion that she was invoking the Holocaust and repeating her claim that the United States is running concentration camps at the border.

Journalists are probably 1) busy with the Democratic debates and 2) sick of this by now and so likely won’t rush in to remind us all that concentration camps aren’t death camps and there were concentration camps in the Boer War.

But good for Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not pretending that Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t referring to the Holocaust.

