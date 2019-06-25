Twitchy posted a great thread last week by attorney Gabriel Malor, who debunked a theory advanced by the ACLU and the New York Times alleging that the Trump administration’s decision to restore a citizenship question to the 2020 census was the result of a secret study by the late Thomas B. Hofeller that was found by his estranged daughter on his computer’s hard drive.

The case is now before the Supreme Court, and the plaintiffs are pushing that theory, which Malor calls a conspiracy theory.

Reuters reports:

A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Tuesday moved to hold two members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet [Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross] in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas in an inquiry into whether the administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census was intended to discriminate against racial minorities.

The Democratic-led House Oversight and Reform Committee’s action came with a major Supreme Court decision looming on the legality of adding the citizenship question to the census. The justices could rule as early as Wednesday after lower courts blocked the addition of the question as unlawful.

Also on Tuesday, the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave the green light for a federal judge in Maryland to review recently disclosed evidence concerning the question. It includes documents written by a Republican strategist that administration critics said reveal the political motives for asking census respondents about their citizenship.

Daniel Jacobson is a former Obama White House lawyer:

And here’s Malor with further analysis:

Speaking of bad faith journalism, here again is how Mother Jones is framing it:

And here’s a little movie the ACLU made about their conspiracy theory last November:

“Opponents have called the citizenship question a Republican scheme to deter immigrants from taking part in the census in an effort to engineer a deliberate population undercount in Democratic-leaning areas to decrease the number of U.S. House seats held by Democrats,” Reuters reports.

Or maybe a citizenship question is a perfectly valid question to have on a census counting U.S. citizens.

Stay tuned …

