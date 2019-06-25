To herself at least, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has always been seen as a champion of women and a fierce defender against sexual assault; she even invited rape victim (hoaxer) Emily “Mattress Girl” Sulkowicz as her guest to President Obama’s State of the Union address in 2015. Never mind the student she accused of raping her, who was found not guilty of wrongdoing at a campus tribunal as well as an investigation by the New York Police Department.

But that’s not important. What’s important now is that presidential candidate Gillibrand has announced that she believes E. Jean Carroll, who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the ’90s. Apparently, her proof is that Trump is a misogynist.

This president's misogyny is disqualifying. Women deserve better. I believe E. Jean. https://t.co/VlDO5uEeeF — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 25, 2019

Did she believe Juanita Broaddrick when she traveled around with Bill Clinton during Hillary’s campaign? We don’t recall her saying.

You believe anyone who has something bad to say about Trump. — Sohali (@sohali2012) June 26, 2019

Kirsten stands for anything that will get Kirsten elected. #senatorflipflop — EDX🙏🇺🇸🙏 (@Libertariandoc) June 25, 2019

You believe anything and anyone as long as suits your narrative — Soody (@moayedi_soody) June 25, 2019

You’d believe anyone who said anything bad about anyone you didn’t like. Apparently. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 25, 2019

Of course you do. You'all are gonna pull another "Brett Kavanagh" then when Trump wins again, you will all forget Miss Jean. Just like Dr Ford. — B-J-R-F-M 🇺🇸🇨🇮🇩🇪🇬🇧 (@Bjriggs92) June 25, 2019

Of course you do! Also, I love your pics with Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton. You are obviously very chummy with sexual predators. — Sonia Gin (@gin016) June 25, 2019

Now do Juanita Broaddrick. — NodeUnavailable (@gmsgirl) June 25, 2019

Do you believe Juanita Broaddrick? — TXgirlinAZ 🇺🇸 (@dallasgirlinphx) June 25, 2019

I believe E. Jean… …wants her name on the best sellers list. — Bob Madia (@BobMadia1) June 25, 2019

That Anderson Cooper interview though. — LisetteInBlue💫 (@bookgirl8) June 25, 2019

Watch this and say that again with a straight face 😂 pic.twitter.com/kkSGXN3qa1 — StealthPolarBear🍥 (@StealthPolrBear) June 25, 2019

I believe the press is using a very disturbed woman. — NachoFriend (@nikkiewilson) June 25, 2019

It doesn’t matter what you believe. — Queenie Bee (@keirajeanbee) June 25, 2019

Bless your heart. Your constituents deserve better. — Bruce Maxwell (@imbrucemaxwell) June 25, 2019

How can you believe something when no facts or evidence was presented? Where is due process? — Junior Escarment (@Junior4Gov) June 25, 2019

Kirsten.. How could you be so hypocritical after you sexually assaulted me? — Kenneth Andrews (@BigIrishAndrews) June 25, 2019

This tweet is polling at 1% nationally — Stephen McLean (@sfm_42) June 25, 2019

And that is why no one will vote for you — ZANN (@zannkay) June 25, 2019

