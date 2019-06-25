To herself at least, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has always been seen as a champion of women and a fierce defender against sexual assault; she even invited rape victim (hoaxer) Emily “Mattress Girl” Sulkowicz as her guest to President Obama’s State of the Union address in 2015. Never mind the student she accused of raping her, who was found not guilty of wrongdoing at a campus tribunal as well as an investigation by the New York Police Department.

But that’s not important. What’s important now is that presidential candidate Gillibrand has announced that she believes E. Jean Carroll, who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the ’90s. Apparently, her proof is that Trump is a misogynist.

Did she believe Juanita Broaddrick when she traveled around with Bill Clinton during Hillary’s campaign? We don’t recall her saying.

