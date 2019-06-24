Originally we weren’t going to do a post on this tenured professor who insists that we MUST cancel student debt, but then we checked her Twitter bio and she claims to be a senior policy adviser to Bernie Sanders — maybe he should pay his advisers more if they’re in this deep.

I am $180k in debt. I have a PHD and am a tenured professor — my students are in the same boat, sinking in debt. I pay $1100/month in student loan debt, half of my rent. We MUST #CancelStudentDebt. Wall St got bailed out, what about us?! #bernie2020 @BernieSanders — Heather Gautney (@HeatherGautney) June 24, 2019

We were going to guess that Dr. Gautney’s Ph.D. wasn’t in economics, and we were right; she’s an associate professor of sociology at Fordham University, and a quick search of their website shows the university charges students $52,980 per year for insights like hers.

Maybe you should have chose an industry like wall street, that is critical to the US economy.#PayYourBills — Red Eye Smirking Teen Robot (@Red_Eye_Robot) June 24, 2019

Hum, not our fault. Maybe you should have gotten a degree in finance. I worked to help put myself through college and when I graduated I had zero debt, no sympathy here. Took a little longer, but hey I also retired early.

It is called take care of your self and planning! — Sharlene Smith (@SmithSharlene) June 24, 2019

PHD in what? Cultural dance? Maybe you should have thought about that before you took out your loan. I can't afford a Range Rover either. — Rosarian (@Rosarian4) June 25, 2019

Nah — JWF (@JammieWF) June 24, 2019

Rob a bank. Same thing as stealing it from me. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 24, 2019

if you pay 1100 for loan, and 2200 for rent, how much you earn? 😳 — Pinco Pallino 😎 (@Mr_PincoPallino) June 24, 2019

Tenured profs in my area (bay area) make around $115k – 185k. Possibly comparable given Fordham's location NYC. In other words, 180k sucks but is likely hardly unattainable for her. Oh but look. She's a senior policy advisor to Bernie Sanders. — EnronEVDivision (@EnronEv) June 24, 2019

So what you're saying is that you can afford to pay $2200/month for rent? — The Conservative Indian (@ConservativeFN) June 24, 2019

Here’s an idea: all that $2200 you pay in rent every mo? Move. Put half that towards your student loans. Not gonna feel sorry for a tenured professor who wants to keep up her standard of living but not have to pay back what was borrowed on her own free will. — Sara H. 👊🏿👊🏾👊🏽👊🏼👊🏻 (@HobackSara) June 24, 2019

So people who never went to College, should pay for your PH.D? Cool story #taxationistheft — Aloysius Snuffleupagus (@SnuffyforShort) June 24, 2019

Sounds like you shouldn’t have a PhD if you thought that was a good idea. — Tony Hrvatska 🕊🌲 (@tonybalogna) June 24, 2019

Tenured in what, social sciences? Because this is the sort of stupidity that comes with the social "sciences." — Charles X Proxy (@Charlemagne0814) June 24, 2019

Oh my goodness Heather. Who advised you to take on such an enourmous debt load. Did anyone do a cost benefit analysis with you before embarking on this? — malcolm rawlingson (@GlobalFire123) June 24, 2019

You got conned.

Nobody has $180K worth of debt from a Ph.D…and if they do, they're not an expert in any field except 'How to Go Into Debt'.

Even pot smoking dropouts can get a high paying job in the weed industry, now, and they dont need an agri degree. — 🇺🇸⚾ The Snarky Dodger ⚾🇺🇸 (@michaelsnarky) June 24, 2019

I question the wisdom of getting that particular degree from a university at that price if the financial outlook of the field did not support it. Did you investigate the financials beforehand? What determination did you make regarding them? I'd appreciate any insight. Thank you. — Arizona Centrist (@LeftInsula) June 24, 2019

This question should be evaluated by every junior and senior in high school before accepting any loans for college. — Tami Farr⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@tamitaylorfarr) June 24, 2019

Going into that much debt to finance an expensive education is insanity. — FieldRoamer (@FieldRoamer) June 24, 2019

Why are your students being charged so much? — Sea Salt Enthusiast (@EnthusiastSea) June 24, 2019

Yeah, cut the students a break on tuition and then they wouldn’t be “forced” to take out those ridiculous loans.

Democrats insisted you NEEDED a college degree, and Dems PROMISED you loans to go.

YOU decided to go into debt. Now you are part of those Dems complaining about the system they implemented.

YOU do not decide to wipe away responsibility because you all screwed this up. https://t.co/7jqs9woYUA — Brad Slager – Under The Top 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) June 25, 2019

You raise a good point. We shouldn't let people who can't pay off their own debts go around teaching other people the same bad habits. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) June 24, 2019

I wonder, I paid off my student loans (as did my hubby) and we lived as cheaply as possible on very little pay (army officer in the 70’s). So, you’d be OK with retro payments to pay us back, too? Stupid person. You took out the loans KNOWING what you were getting-into debt. — Ella Canon 🇺🇸 (@sgtmolly06) June 24, 2019

Who put a gun to your head and made you sign those loan papers? — Juan De La Cruz (@BluSturmer81) June 25, 2019

Are the police hunting the person who forced you into these personal life choices? — ᴰᵒᵘᵍˡᵃˢ (@DouglasShrugged) June 24, 2019

So, when you got your PHD what was your plan for the debt you incurred? — Mike Miller (@PigbirdJetFan) June 24, 2019

This is just pitiful. Shame on you — Victoria Mitchell ✝️ (@viczin1669) June 25, 2019

Lady, I finished my PhD with less than $10k in loans. You’re crazy. None of that is on us. Pay your own loans. Set a good example for your students. #StudentLoanDebt #boondoggle. — Gladstone (@NeoVictorians) June 24, 2019

And I chose to start with community college and allow my health system to pay for the rest of my education. Took over 10 years to reach the end goal of becoming a nurse practitioner. With no debt. It can be done. Stop crying — francesca mcintyre (@fran_mac75) June 24, 2019

I paid off Masters by working as above knee amputee in Level 1Trauma ER RN. I also worked a tech to pay off undergraduate. I am not rich nor are my parents. If I can do it on one leg these people can certainly do it on two. I have friend who paid entire degree with scholarships! — 💋Becca (@beccajwolf) June 25, 2019

Who exactly did you think was going to pay for the loans you signed up for? Gross irresponsibility on your part to knowingly take on debt you know you can’t or won’t pay. If you think my family is paying your way you are sorely mistaken. — Pavoloco (@pavolocoTD) June 24, 2019

if you got a PhD then you spent a lot of time in school. All of it your choice. I guarantee you no one forced you to get that PhD. Your choice, your responsibility. — Brandon The Breaking News Donkey (@BrandonDonkey) June 25, 2019

I sure wish I had time to go to school for 8+ years and earn a doctorate but after high school I had to go to work. But it's ok, just go ahead and expect me to pay for your choices. — Brandon The Breaking News Donkey (@BrandonDonkey) June 25, 2019

I went into debt to start my business. You don't see me crying for debt forgiveness. You made your choice and now you get to deal with the consequences. Welcome to the real world. — Joshua Rem 🇨🇦 ✍️ 🦇 (@joshua_rem) June 24, 2019

