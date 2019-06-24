Originally we weren’t going to do a post on this tenured professor who insists that we MUST cancel student debt, but then we checked her Twitter bio and she claims to be a senior policy adviser to Bernie Sanders — maybe he should pay his advisers more if they’re in this deep.

We were going to guess that Dr. Gautney’s Ph.D. wasn’t in economics, and we were right; she’s an associate professor of sociology at Fordham University, and a quick search of their website shows the university charges students $52,980 per year for insights like hers.

Yeah, cut the students a break on tuition and then they wouldn’t be “forced” to take out those ridiculous loans.

