The Planned Parenthood Action Fund 2020 Election Membership Forum is being live-streamed on Facebook as we write this post, so there’s still plenty more to come, but the event does give a handful of the Democratic candidates an opportunity to out-do each other on “women’s reproductive rights.”

By now you should know that we hate that “intersectionality” has become a thing; in case you’re new to the term, it’s an academic race to see who is most “marginalized.” For example, of course, a woman in America is oppressed by the patriarchy. But what if you’re a black woman? Then you’re doubly-marginalized and score more points. Even better if you’re an African American trans woman; that hand beats the others.

So while all the Democratic presidential candidates are pro-abortion all the way — even Joe Biden has flipped on his support for the Hyde Amendment — candidates won bonus points for arguing, say, that repealing the Hyde amendment would affect indigenous women the most. And the forum members demanded it.

Dulce Lopez: People of color, low-income people and undocumented immigrants like me deserve access to care, no matter what. We deserve dignity.#WeDecide pic.twitter.com/Sv7jrq3TKL — Planned Parenthood Texas Votes (@PPTXVotes) June 22, 2019

Another illegal immigrant “living in the shadows.” But what about abortions for illegal immigrants (something that’s already been argued in the courts for illegal immigrant minors coming to the U.S. for an abortion)?

Cassie, audience member: "I am a fat woman, I am a black woman. I am marginalized in every aspect of my existence. Legislation to restrict access to abortion isn't about protecting life, but controlling my life." #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/0xClnAr26b — Planned Parenthood Texas Votes (@PPTXVotes) June 22, 2019

"I was 24 years old, making $7.25 and hour and knew I couldn't take care of another child. I am not ashamed. We don't talk more about stories like mine: poor Black women who have abortions". -Kym Smith, South Carolina organizer. pic.twitter.com/AM4DBCEiCj — Planned Parenthood Texas Votes (@PPTXVotes) June 22, 2019

Black women have abortions? Who knew that Planned Parenthood’s abortion business is essentially racial genocide, except everybody.

Thank you @coyahope for speaking on sexual assault and how the Hyde Amendment disproportionately affects indigenous women. #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/Irz4tm3VGm — Planned Parenthood Texas Votes (@PPTXVotes) June 22, 2019

The old joke used to be, “World to end: Women and minorities hardest hit,” but now that doesn’t even cover it. Indigenous women will be hardest hit if the government continues to let taxpayers off the hook for funding other women’s abortions.

So what did our super-woke candidates think?

.@AndrewYang: ”To me, it’s almost inconceivable that we’re still clashing over something that I thought was resolved decades ago.” #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/GBnB1YGQkY — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 22, 2019

.@CoryBooker: “Women that are incarcerated, undocumented immigrants that are incarcerated, they deserve to have access to health care because health care is a human right.” #WeDecide [Watch live: https://t.co/RLtZ1qeziX] pic.twitter.com/jHa6Brxzkv — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 22, 2019

We thought the right to life was a human right.

.@amyklobuchar: "The global gag rule is just as bad as the [domestic gag rule] because the US is supposed to be a beacon for women's rights. What message do we send with the global gag rule?" #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/81Qs8ucxhh — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 22, 2019

We send the message that there are alternatives to abortion. Good thinking on Planned Parenthood’s part not to leave anything on those tables Klobuchar could throw.

Oh, please spare us: Eric Swalwell went on again about how he’s raising his two-year-old son as a feminist. Barf.

.@EricSwalwell committed to expanding health care access, repealing Hyde amendment, arguing for birth control for all — and to raising his 2-year-old boy as a male feminist. #WeDecide — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 22, 2019

.@BernieSanders: "If there ever was a time for men to stand up and join women in the fight, NOW is the moment." #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/V3smBzLmvH — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 22, 2019

Oh, shut up. All Sanders ever talks about if fighting, but all he ever does is leave his Senate seat empty so he can run for president.

Beto O’Rourke is still pushing the frankly dangerous narrative that Stacey Abrams was the victim of massive voter suppression, despite record turnout:

.@BetoORourke: “If hundreds of thousands of voters had not been purged from those voter rolls, @staceyabrams would be the governor of [Georgia], and we all know she would not have signed an anti-choice bill denying health care to women.” #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/nnEKiWU57p — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 22, 2019

Drop out and let Abrams run in your place then, loser. Oh, and yes, O’Rourke would have the taxpayers pay for illegal aliens’ abortions:

On #JusticeforJane, @BetoORourke says he would absolutely ensure undocumented folks to be able to have abortions and talks about the way HHS’s Scott Lloyd has creepily forced unaccompanied minors from being able to access an abortion. #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/GhRRbJF2yq — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) June 22, 2019

You can read more about the #JusticeforJane case here. In short, a federal judge ordered that a 17-year-old illegal immigrant in custody be transported to have her abortion “promptly and without delay,” ruling that the teen’s legal status was “irrelevant” and that “she still has constitutional rights” despite being in the country illegally.

Props to Julian Castro for getting right to the intersectionality portion and including trans men among those whose reproductive rights need to be protected:

.@JulianCastro sharing his record of supporting transgender people in housing and importance of inclusivity in reproductive health care policy development. #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/JnculjsOJj — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 22, 2019

No surprises there, then: late-term abortion on demand everywhere, no required medical treatment for babies that survive botched abortions, taxpayer-funded abortions, abortions for illegal immigrants, no gag rules, no limits. Pretty sure we’ve settled on our candidate … sorry, Max Boot, we won’t be voting Democrat.

