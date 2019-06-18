President Trump is just about to take the stage in Orlando to kick off his re-election campaign, but what we’re really looking forward to now is the first two Democratic debates, knowing that Trump is planning on live-tweeting them.

Trump planning to live-tweet first 2020 Democratic debates: report https://t.co/ObrEH6Pzuc pic.twitter.com/464pZApog0 — The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2019

The Hill reports:

President Trump has reportedly made plans to live-tweet the first two Democratic primary debates scheduled for next week against the advice of his closest aides. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that sources close to the president predict Trump will be active on Twitter throughout the two nights comprising the first Democratic primary debates of the 2020 election season. The plans come reportedly despite advice from his top aides to let the Democrats attack each other in the media and onstage while remaining outside of the fray.

A good leader knows when to ignore his top aides — be a good leader, President Trump.

