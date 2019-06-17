The Pentagon announced Monday that the United States would be deploying an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East in response to recent aggression by Iran.

BREAKING: U.S. sending an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East in response to "hostile behavior" by Iranian forces, Pentagon says. https://t.co/CEZXHe4fhD — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar thinks none of this would be happening if Trump just returned to the “negotiating” table and reinstated the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with the top state supporter of terrorism. You know, Iran, the country that celebrated the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution with reenactments of the arrest of 10 American sailors by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

That was a year after President Obama had had a successful meeting at Camp David with Iranian leaders, promising a future of “peace” and “good neighborliness” — so it’s not like Iran’s very good at keeping deals.

First, she sided with Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela, and now she’s backing Iran … almost like it’s a pattern.

None of this would be happening if Trump didn't back out of the Iran nuclear deal. America’s response should be to return to the table and reinstate the Iran nuclear deal. Increasing tensions and threats of war serve nobody's interests. https://t.co/KGSKGXATPE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 17, 2019

Oh look @IlhanMN is appeasing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, calling for appeasement and blaming America…again https://t.co/EvUCXLo5Xa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 17, 2019

Shocker…again — sam prentice (@samprentice618) June 18, 2019

She is consistent…got that going for her — ChasM (@Chasmole) June 18, 2019

"All we have to do is give people who want to destroy us everything they want and then they'll be nice!" – Ilhan Chamberlain Omar https://t.co/4skkQTZ1Ff — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 18, 2019

I wish Neville Chamberlain was still alive. @IlhanMN and he would get along famously. — Ron Milton (@Ronnie_Milton) June 17, 2019

You are a child. A dangerous child — Gary Eaton (@garysteveneaton) June 17, 2019

Huh, where are all the women?

Seriously some people need to vote that woman out…for real — Drock86🇺🇸 (@Dlacey86) June 18, 2019

While I agree that Trump shouldn't have backed out of nuclear deal … Saying that "none of this would be happening if…" shows a distinct lack of perspective. Iran and North Korea are bad players cheating toward nuclear weapons so that they can hold the world hostage. — Bill Williams (@LionMyth) June 17, 2019

Right. It would be happening 10 years from now and after they’ve had a decade long strong economy to finance their nuclear ambitions. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 18, 2019

Read Obama’s Sec of Def Ash Carter’s interview in the Atlantic, you might learn some foreign policy. JCPOA never slowed down Iranian destabilizing activity in the region, it accelerated it. — Hussain Abdul-Hussain 🇺🇸 (@hahussain) June 18, 2019

She echoes regime's disinformation, doesn't care about facts — Cyrus S (@CyrusShares) June 18, 2019

Of course they would. That was a massive amount of money given to them. We bought them and it would have only lasted for a short time. Don't be stupid — David A Roche (@droche1959) June 18, 2019

Good idea, let’s go load more cash onto pallets and send it over — Hunter Fox (@foxyhunter75) June 18, 2019

Iran is about to violate its agreement with China, France, Russia, Great Britain, and Germany, but yes, blame Trump for Iran's violation. They were always going to enrich and stockpile this uranium, they were always going to try to get the bomb. https://t.co/OcV9v62bVz — RJC (@RJC) June 17, 2019

Paraphrasing: “Some people enriched some thing…” — Stormin (@_Stormin) June 18, 2019

Please resign now. Thank you! — City of Two Rivers (@CityofTwoRivers) June 17, 2019

