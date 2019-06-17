The Pentagon announced Monday that the United States would be deploying an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East in response to recent aggression by Iran.

Rep. Ilhan Omar thinks none of this would be happening if Trump just returned to the “negotiating” table and reinstated the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with the top state supporter of terrorism. You know, Iran, the country that celebrated the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution with reenactments of the arrest of 10 American sailors by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

That was a year after President Obama had had a successful meeting at Camp David with Iranian leaders, promising a future of “peace” and “good neighborliness” — so it’s not like Iran’s very good at keeping deals.

First, she sided with Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela, and now she’s backing Iran … almost like it’s a pattern.

Trending

Huh, where are all the women?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIlhan OmarIranIran dealtroops