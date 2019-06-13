Democratic candidate Julian Castro, who along with 13 other Democrats is polling at 0 percent according to the most recent Quinnipiac University poll, took part in a town hall on Fox News Thursday afternoon. Well, he sort of took part — when asked about releasing illegal aliens who’d committed crimes, he took a bit of a detour.

Democrat presidential candidate @JulianCastro's reaction when Arizona voter Jessica Welch tells him she was victimized by an illegal immigrant: "Crime happens." pic.twitter.com/At2UkPkjzN — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2019

An American who was victimized by an illegal alien asks Democrat presidential candidate Julian Castro: “Would you being willing to penalize offenders taking advantage of Americans by having them not released if they are known to be illegal?” Castro refuses to answer the question pic.twitter.com/xSy5J24WfN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 13, 2019

Illegal aliens steal people’s Social Security numbers and identities? No way!

