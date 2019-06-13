Democratic candidate Julian Castro, who along with 13 other Democrats is polling at 0 percent according to the most recent Quinnipiac University poll, took part in a town hall on Fox News Thursday afternoon. Well, he sort of took part — when asked about releasing illegal aliens who’d committed crimes, he took a bit of a detour.

Illegal aliens steal people’s Social Security numbers and identities? No way!

Trending

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: crime happensfox newsidentity theftillegal immigrantsJulián Castrotown hall