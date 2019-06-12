While we wait on Rep. Adam Schiff to produce that evidence he’s holding proving the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, check out this video of him trying to shut down Rep. Elise Stefanik by insisting that she has her facts wrong about former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before Congress, followed by a flashback to Comey testifying.

Trending

The TDS is pretty severe with him. Too bad he keeps displaying the symptoms on cable news every chance he gets.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDan CrenshawDonald TrumpElise StefanikFBIinvestigationJames Comeytestimony