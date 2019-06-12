While we wait on Rep. Adam Schiff to produce that evidence he’s holding proving the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, check out this video of him trying to shut down Rep. Elise Stefanik by insisting that she has her facts wrong about former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before Congress, followed by a flashback to Comey testifying.

.@RepAdamSchiff didn’t believe me today when I told him Comey circumvented Congress by opening an investigation into the Trump campaign. Maybe he’ll change his mind once he hears it straight from Comey’s mouth? WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xHtmGZTERe — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 12, 2019

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik dropping some truth bombs on @RepAdamSchiff 🔥🔥💣💣🧨🧨 https://t.co/SMPsEk7yrK — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 12, 2019

Great Job !!! Shiff doesn’t want to hear facts. I’m glad you didn’t back down to that BS. — Dan2.0 ❌ (@Dan_2_0) June 12, 2019

Schiff is a liar. — pete1968 (@MarkTPetersen1) June 12, 2019

What say you Shifty? Still going to try to flat out lie about this too? Are you capable of uttering the truth or will your tongue melt? — Justice in 2019 (@JamieWilkison) June 12, 2019

@RepAdamSchiff doesn’t deal with facts very well and is ignorant about many things he claims to be an expert on. — SoDak Soldier (@Jay__Roach) June 12, 2019

Rep Stefanik was spot on right! Adam Schiff, once again you are caught in a serious lie! — Susan Brackett (@MomWifeGrammy) June 12, 2019

Chairman Schiff has his head up his butt. He has no clue what's going on. — Jerry (@jleepruitt) June 12, 2019

The TDS is pretty severe with him. Too bad he keeps displaying the symptoms on cable news every chance he gets.

And once again @RepAdamSchiff lies. We know you're in a heap of trouble Adam. What did you know and when did you know it about the coup attempt? You said you saw evidence of Russian collusion. You lied. Documents are being released.😎 — HurricaneCrossfire (@KathrynMaga) June 12, 2019

Adam Schiff is part of the problem. He is in this up to his skinny neck. — Douglas Grauy (@DGrauy) June 12, 2019

How is someone the head of an “intelligence committee “ when they display zero intelligence? — Hannibal King (@Bedlam65900797) June 12, 2019

We are never going to see Schiff admit the truth before 2020, even after pulling up the video proving he’s wrong. #Schiff4Brains — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) June 12, 2019

Even if you could get @RepAdamSchiff to watch this, he'd deny it. He's arrogant & stubborn in his assertions, despite any/all evidence to the contrary…a partisan hack w/an agenda & #TDS. No matter how much you prove it to him, he'll never change his mind or admit he's wrong. — Ron Wikso (@ronwikso) June 12, 2019

Somewhere in this, it will depend on what the meaning of the word "is" is — invisible wildflower (@Jan_Goldfinch) June 12, 2019

Oh wow. I hadn’t advocated for Schiff to step down, but now, it is apparent he should. — Rafael Perales (@Perales7Rafael) June 12, 2019

All I want for Christmas is the ability to take Democrats seriously again. This is getting really bad. — Tom Bodell S. (@TomSuttles12) June 12, 2019

