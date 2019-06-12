In case you missed it, House Democrats voted Tuesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with congressional subpoenas, reinforcing Rep. Jerry Nadler’s and the House Judiciary Committee’s demand that Barr turn over the full, unredacted Mueller report and all underlying evidence.

That was yesterday; today, the Oversight and Reform Committee has scheduled a vote to hold Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for defying subpoenas demanding documents detailing the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census. More precisely, the Trump administration wants to restore the citizenship question, which disappeared under the Obama administration.

President Trump isn’t cooperating and has asserted executive privilege over the documents.

As USA TODAY reports, Democrats see a citizenship question as something akin to their claims of voter suppression — if illegal aliens don’t fill out the census, their numbers won’t be counted toward things like House seats or federal grants … so states like California are naturally freaking out.

We don’t understand at all the point Rep. Rashida Tlaib was trying to make, but it looks like she just wanted to get involved in the fight or play the victim again.

OK, can we ask why? Why would someone who’s been a U.S. citizen for 42 years hesitate to fill out the census because of a question asking if you’re a U.S. citizen? Check the box and move on.

Sounds like Tlaib doesn’t have any skin in the game, but thought she could score some sympathy points anyway. If her U.S. citizen mother is afraid to fill out the census, she should blame her daughter and the Democrats for using it as a scare tactic.

Well-said:

