In case you missed it, House Democrats voted Tuesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with congressional subpoenas, reinforcing Rep. Jerry Nadler’s and the House Judiciary Committee’s demand that Barr turn over the full, unredacted Mueller report and all underlying evidence.

That was yesterday; today, the Oversight and Reform Committee has scheduled a vote to hold Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for defying subpoenas demanding documents detailing the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census. More precisely, the Trump administration wants to restore the citizenship question, which disappeared under the Obama administration.

President Trump isn’t cooperating and has asserted executive privilege over the documents.

President Trump asserts executive privilege in 2020 census fight ahead of a vote about whether to hold the attorney general and commerce secretary in contempt https://t.co/qkw43UyzMu pic.twitter.com/yRX8NbXpDZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 12, 2019

As USA TODAY reports, Democrats see a citizenship question as something akin to their claims of voter suppression — if illegal aliens don’t fill out the census, their numbers won’t be counted toward things like House seats or federal grants … so states like California are naturally freaking out.

The administration's decision to ask people whether they are citizens in 2020 has been contentious because of concerns it could discourage participation.https://t.co/XM4jA6v716 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 12, 2019

We don’t understand at all the point Rep. Rashida Tlaib was trying to make, but it looks like she just wanted to get involved in the fight or play the victim again.

Dem MI Rep Tlaib at Census contempt markup: My mother has been a US citizen for almost 42 years. But you know what’s going to make her hesitate? Is when they ask her about that in her question. It’s going to make her hesitate, even though she’s been in this country four decades. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 12, 2019

OK, can we ask why? Why would someone who’s been a U.S. citizen for 42 years hesitate to fill out the census because of a question asking if you’re a U.S. citizen? Check the box and move on.

If she’s here legally, then she has nothing to worry about. — Sue Bramer (@bramers1020) June 12, 2019

If she's a legal citizen, there is no reason for her to hesitate — ChargersSB54Champs (@Boltstruck) June 12, 2019

Shouldn’t she mark the citizen box with pride and join? What’s the issue? — Eagle One 🇺🇸🦅 (@SeaEagleOne) June 12, 2019

Dem MI Rep Tlaib is not being honest. Someone who has been a citizen for 42 years will answer yes and not give it a second thought. — Gerry Moore (@Gerryinpa) June 12, 2019

Proudly. Unless her daughter embarrasses her. — Tom McComb 🇺🇸🦅❌ (@AmericanVictory) June 12, 2019

Then her mother’s weird — Christian Faye (@izalright) June 12, 2019

Sounds like a personal problem — Zapp “Beto” Branigan (@JohnMulkey) June 12, 2019

That statement makes absolutely no sense. — Ed Oxbow (@Carmard) June 12, 2019

Baloney. My mother was an immigrant who became a citizen and was proud about it. — Tony Semeraro (@Redeemed54) June 12, 2019

tell her to get over it — Sede Vacantist (@dibassetto) June 12, 2019

Is she dense? Are you a US citizen? Any citizen can easily say “yes” — Kris Murphy (@KrisMurphyAL) June 12, 2019

Educate her instead of scaring her then. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) June 12, 2019

Too bad. If she’s an American, fill out the census and get over it. — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) June 12, 2019

Dumbest response ever. If you are a US citizen and have done nothing wrong and you hesitate to answer, the problem is you. What a moron. — MJ (@Mjaez1978) June 12, 2019

The mother has been here for 42 yrs, but is her hesitation due to her citizenship? If she is an American citizen there nothing about which she be concerned? — Researcher, Analyst, Ghost Writer (@Jlpa86) June 12, 2019

You dont make any sense @RashidaTlaib . — GWHOG (@GWHOG) June 12, 2019

You think her Mother would be Proud to answer the question. 42 years as an American citizen….it is not that difficult. Crazy — TRM (@trm10trm) June 12, 2019

Well then don't fill out the census and don't get counted. My God, Democrats are friggen idiots. The question will be included. PERIOD. Now they are just creating unnecessary fear? For what purpose? @RashidaTlaib does your mother file taxes? Have a SSN? Pathetic. — HurricaneCrossfire (@KathrynMaga) June 12, 2019

What a bunch of nonsense. Democrats are simply against having any mechanism for ensuring resources are distributed based on CITIZEN populations. Smoke and mirrors. — 艾 (@Baug8i) June 12, 2019

Sounds like her mom may need assistance in completing the form then. — Proud Deplorable (@deplorablenAL) June 12, 2019

Sounds like Tlaib doesn’t have any skin in the game, but thought she could score some sympathy points anyway. If her U.S. citizen mother is afraid to fill out the census, she should blame her daughter and the Democrats for using it as a scare tactic.

Well-said:

If @OversightDems were really concerned about the citizenship question being added to the 2020 Census, we'd mark-up a bill about the issue. But instead, they chose to hold another political show hearing about contempt. Stop the games. Get serious about legislating. pic.twitter.com/fyazXG44U7 — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) June 12, 2019

