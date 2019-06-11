It’s weird … Joe Biden was vice president up until January 2017 … but now he’s running for president and it’s like he has no concept of the world around him or how it’s changed since he and Barack Obama were elected.

Like the creepy hair-sniffing and neck-nuzzling — he had to shoot a video about it explaining how he’d mend his ways; even his wife said she talked to him about respecting personal space.

And then there was the Hyde Amendment; after voting for it and supporting it for decades, he suddenly caught some heat from Alyssa Milano and did a 180 that night — so quickly that his advisers were still on TV saying how he’d been consistent in his support for the Hyde Amendment.

Marc Caputo drew our attention to this tweet from K.C., who is a regional director of the Women’s March and whose preferred pronouns vary, according to her Twitter bio. She’s here, she’s queer, and Joe Biden’s finger’s in her face.

Told Biden we need someone stronger on reproductive justice, and after his reversal on the Hyde Amendment, we asked him to protect assault survivors. He said “nobody has spoken about it, done more, or changed more than I have”. I told him we deserve better. pic.twitter.com/YDtS4Ehs2d — K.C. (@thelocalmaniac8) June 11, 2019

Oh, Joe. This is not going to fly with the ladies.

Where was this taken? In Iowa today? — Busy Chasing Nick! (@BusyChasingNick) June 11, 2019

Yes, in Ottumwa at Bridgeview Community Center — K.C. (@thelocalmaniac8) June 11, 2019

I want to slap that finger out of your face. I’m so sorry you were treated like this — Stevie M (@flyingfannie) June 11, 2019

I hope somebody just like reached out and broke that finger off — Adam Matlock (@weillwedance) June 11, 2019

If someone stuck their finger in my face like that they would be lucky if I decided not to bite it off. — Laura Watkins Baker (@snackmantis) June 11, 2019

This is how you win over voters. Good job, Joe… — Karl Snarx (@BravoWhiskey101) June 11, 2019

his body language🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Big Girl (@taylordurden01) June 11, 2019

Strong "Now look here missy, I was a *senator*" vibe — Peter Wood (@notPeterWood) June 11, 2019

I've never seen a picture relate so perfectly with the context of what happened. and thank you for standing up to him, many ppl would have been overcome by his celebrity status. The more people who tell him what we really think the better. — Jupiter L a b o u r W a v e Jones (@lvl28mage) June 11, 2019

This picture in itself is frightening. I’m so sorry you had to have him that close to you and hear him spew those blatant lies. Thank you for asking tough questions and demanding actual answers ♥️ — Kiki (@kikihackett) June 11, 2019

Im so sorry he did that to you — Garrett Hall (@GarrettHall949) June 11, 2019

I’m sorry you had to go through that, but thank you for the illustration of why this man should not be president. — Joey H. ♿️ (@ZentheZebra) June 11, 2019

This picture says a thousand words…none of them complementary to Biden. — Chris (@caa2080) June 11, 2019

Was he all crazy eyes, aggressively invading your space the whole time or just when you asked him a honest question that you and every women deserves a answer on? — Daniel (@UvKLvr47) June 11, 2019

I assume the woman in the middle is a handler. Her expression is all, ”Oh God, he’s doing it again!” — Chris Andersen (@ChrisAndersen) June 11, 2019

Whoa, what's with the finger pointing?????? — Aiko 4386 (@aiko4386) June 11, 2019

Wow. This picture is so telling. — Sarah Swedberg (@sweddy65) June 11, 2019

Wow…his body language. Political scientists are going to use this campaign as a case study in how to lose a nomination. — Travis DeArman (@TravisDeArman) June 12, 2019

Why is he constantly trying to intimidate the people he says he wants to vote for him — try turning it off and back on (@IronyTerminal) June 12, 2019

If he stuck his finger in my face like that I'd break it. Who the hell does he think he is? — Progressive Guy (@CraigTuttle3) June 11, 2019

Yikes. That is some aggressive, paternalistic body-language. I'm sorry he was such an ass to you, and will likely never learn to do better. — Renée McTavish (@reneemctavish75) June 11, 2019

Love to be lectured on sexual assault by an old man wagging his finger in my face… this guy is unbelievable. — Reclining Bear 🌹 (@Reclining_Bear) June 11, 2019

He needs to have that finger broken — Erim Foster (@erimfoster) June 11, 2019

Who does he think he is??? Putting his finger in a woman's face? Where are his campaign advisors — LibLady7890 (@Jkr08dJackie) June 11, 2019

This is his response to everything! "Nobody has been more consistent about taking on the environment and the green revolution than I have." "I have the most progressive record of anybody running." — Manifest Entropy (@AbbeysInsula) June 12, 2019

Mansplaining: the image — Boomers Time To Go (@WardBobbe) June 12, 2019

I HATE this picture. It tells you everything you need to know about this guy. Disgusting. — Speaking Truth to Power (@pietro_basso) June 12, 2019

His finger in your face isn’t a good look. What is it with older white men wagging their fingers at women when they disagree with them? — I’ll only support a real Dem for 2020 nomination (@scribunda) June 11, 2019

Um, Joe? You may be in the lead, but a whole lot of people in your base want to snap your finger clean off. Maybe have another chat with the wife about boundaries.

Related: