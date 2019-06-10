Obama administration alumnus Ned Price retweeted a piece by NBC News explaining how the Trump administration has been rejecting requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow pride flag on embassy flagpoles during Pride Month.

It says a lot that the face of the Trump administration's supposed LGBTQ decriminalization push around the world, @RichardGrenell, was forbidden by his own administration from flying the rainbow flag on his Embassy's flag pole. https://t.co/6HZfCWYRqP — Ned Price (@nedprice) June 7, 2019

Ambassador James Costos showed photos of the pride flag being raised in front of the embassy, right beneath the American flag, during the Obama administration. Obama, you might remember, is the president who lit up the White House in pride colors after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide … something he’d campaigned against but “evolved” on once re-elected.

Under the leadership of President Obama, we didn’t hang the pride flag on a wall, or hide it inside ths embassy; signaling second class status…we hung it proudly on the primary flag pole together with the American flag and celebrated it. #pride2019 #lgbtq 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/PEQN0Zb4tM — James Costos 🇺🇸 (@JamesCostos) June 7, 2019

NBC News reports that although the administration denied three requests to fly the pride flag beneath the American flag on the flagpole, the pride flag was welcomed just about anywhere else, and German Ambassador Richard Grenell told NBC News he’d flown a huge pride banner on the side of the embassy:

The denial to the U.S. Embassy in Berlin is particularly jarring because the ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, is spearheading an administration push to end the criminalization of homosexuality in roughly 70 countries that still outlaw it, as NBC News first reported in February. Grenell, the most senior openly gay person in Trump’s administration, has secured support for that campaign from both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. “The President’s recognition of Pride Month and his tweet encouraging our decriminalization campaign gives me even more pride to once again march in the Berlin Pride parade, hang a huge banner on the side of the Embassy recognizing our pride, host multiple events at the Embassy and the residence, and fly the gay pride flag,” Grenell said Friday in a statement to NBC News.

Grenell doesn’t sound too bothered. Meanwhile, let’s check in on Obama’s cherished deal-partners, Iran, on what they’re doing for Pride Month:

The Jerusalem Post reports:

In response to questions today in Tehran from a reporter for the mass circulation German paper Bild, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated his country’s lethal homophobic law and its opposition to the Jewish state and the US. Paul Ronzheimer, a reporter for the Bild, wrote on Twitter that he asked Zarif two questions: “1. Where do you stand regarding Israel’s right to exist? 2. How do you deal with the executions of gays?” Ronzheimer wrote that Zarif answered: “The problem is the aggressive policies of Israel and the USA.” Regarding Iran’s execution of gays, Zarif said that: “Our society has moral principles, and according to these principles we live. These are moral principles regarding the behavior of people in general. And that’s because the law is upheld and you abide by laws.”

The Post goes on to quote … Richard Grenell of all people, who’s spearheading the Trump administration’s effort to decriminalize homosexuality internationally.

