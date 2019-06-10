As Twitchy reported earlier, Republican Rep. Doug Collins reminded the House Judiciary Committee that “the ’70 called and wants its star witness back” after Democrats invited John Dean to testify on the Mueller report, which Dean said contained allegations “strikingly like Watergate.”

Turns out the Democrats have a history of dragging out John Dean whenever it’s convenient, and he always seems happy to play along. Pam Besteder in April posted this video of John Dean holding forth on the Starr report back in the ’90s, and she re-upped it today in honor of Dean helping out the Democrats once again.

Watch this.

John Dean (in 1998) explaining how he thinks the Clinton/Starr investigation is nothing like Watergate AND how he feels about giving his two cents about it.

Also listen to his litany of crimes from Watergate and think about the Obama FBI, DOJ, IRS. Get back to me. pic.twitter.com/Jfd4OMPwGb — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) April 20, 2019

Will the Democrats haul Dean back in front of the cameras once the results of Attorney General William Barr’s investigation hit the fan? Doubt it.

