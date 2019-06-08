We’re old enough to remember Trump skeptics (including some of us) reassuring ourselves that although Donald Trump had no political experience, he’d surround himself with the right people. That was true in some cases, although there’s been so much turnover in the administration they’ve had to put revolving doors in the White House.

So it’s kind of funny to hear 2020 candidate Kamala Harris bunt and say she’d surround herself with experts when it came to imposing tariffs. We’ll give her credit for not saying it’s a conversation we should have, but we’re not impressed.

Q: Tariffs a potential tool that you would consider using as president?

Harris: “I would consider as President reading a briefing book. I would consider surrounding myself with experts. I would consider listening to the voices of the people who are going to be most at risk…” pic.twitter.com/iL4v96TtcS — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 8, 2019

Ah, the people who would be most at risk … which of course would be women and people of color.

It’s a little scary how her supporters are cheering this answer, saying that she’s being thoughtful and considerate, like this tweeter:

My favorite thing about Harris is my favorite thing about HRC, that every question is weighed carefully with the understanding that everything has a cost and there is never any one easy answer. I worry people view this as a weakness, but it is the sign of the leader we want. — AdultDogHaver (@DogHaver) June 8, 2019

Narrator: No, it’s not.

@SenKamalaHarris This is intelligence! We haven't seen or heard it in so long, we might have forgotten what it sounds like. But it's this candidate right here! — ResisterSister (@brookhouse07) June 8, 2019

Sounds mighty presidential to me. — cherokee welch 🌵🌊🇺🇸😎 (@cherokee_welch) June 8, 2019

It does sound presidential … in that it reflects Trump at his worst. Fortunately, it looks like his gambit with Mexico has paid off, and we had serious doubts. Glad he didn’t consult us.

“What are we having for dinner tonight?” “When the time for dinner comes I will consult all the resources at my disposal for choosing dinner. I plan to surround myself with dinner experts and consider what stakeholders will be most affected by dinner.” — hefty curves andy (@andipalmur) June 8, 2019

“Yes, or no?” — Matt Saylor (@BisonStats) June 8, 2019

Has she ever actually answered a question? — Mark Doyle (@PowayDoyle) June 8, 2019

It gives the sense that she hasn’t thought about tariffs as an issue at all. Like if you asked which is more fun: Hollywood fundraisers, Silicon Valley fundraisers or Wall Street fundraisers. I bet she could answer that. — J. Bradford DeLucy (@01wise) June 8, 2019

Actual meaning of answer:

"I have no ideas of my own" — your mom's bloomberg (@YoMamaBBG) June 8, 2019

So she doesn’t answer the question is what you’re saying. — BKactual (@BKactualPodcast) June 8, 2019

Translation: "I would do nothing." — Metaellihead 🇺🇸 🌤️ 🏔️ (@metaellihead) June 8, 2019

She doesn’t know anything about negotiation — LitalianoVero (@LItalianoVero) June 8, 2019

That hand to the face is Kamala’s tell. — Fin de siecle (@JessicaRothhaar) June 8, 2019

She doesn't know what she thinks. I think that will become further exposed as time goes on. She CANT be VP. She simply doesn't know the issues. — Luke (@bizwiz1980) June 8, 2019

She does not answer the question she dances around it a lot. Being from CA I have seen her do this continuously — Cyndi Terrace (@dancebabe28aolc) June 8, 2019

She didn't answer the question. She dodged it and tried to use it as an insult. It didn't work. — Metal Minister (@metal_minister) June 8, 2019

So would you use tariffs though after all those things? I like clever comebacks and I'm not a fan of the pres but what's the answer? — Trey (@The_Power_T) June 8, 2019

While "collaborative" management style is beneficial, there is a time when a leader needs to be assertive. She should have finished her answer with; "Once I have my input and all the facts I would act swiftly to make a decision that I (not us) believe is best for our country". — Mark E. Romano (@Markrom) June 8, 2019

Hahahahaha we’re doomed — Lord Bancroff (@LordBancroff) June 8, 2019

That's called ducking the question. — Bailey (@bailster88) June 8, 2019

🤣🤣🤣This didn't age well. Democrats need to demagogue alot faster if they're going to get in their fake shots before Trump's strategies start working. Very small window though #MexicoTariffs #bordercrisis #taxcut #defeatisis #jobs — May Thewords (@MayThewords) June 8, 2019

3rd place in her home state of California.. pic.twitter.com/ITrEuX6xr9 — Doodles 🇺🇸 (@DoodlesTrks) June 8, 2019

Good answer. — N Martell (@NikkiMartell) June 8, 2019

She's great at scoring political points from people who don't know any better. Beyond that she's an unlearned fool. — Nathaniel Dodd (@NathanielDodd5) June 8, 2019

So, she has no idea.

Like her but this is typical of her on too many critical issues — Mademoiselle Snitty Sassypants (@dezgn4u) June 8, 2019

So basically you won’t lead and will do as your told by your experts — Richard Christy (@RichardTChristy) June 8, 2019

Yet her answer to the question about considering tariffs was…? — Honeybladger (@Honeybladger) June 8, 2019

She evaded answering a simple question — “Would you consider using tariffs as President” — in order to preen and posture. Typical politician. — Bill Hickey (@Freesmith) June 8, 2019

I would consider doing what i do best, not answer questions. — A Conservatarian. (@GrimmaceMain) June 8, 2019

Let me guess Harris, "it's a conversation we should have"… — Stevo (@Beertruck54) June 8, 2019

Yes, lets just vote for her and let her figure out her platform later. — Apu Defense League (@DavidKunca) June 8, 2019

Well, we know she can throw shade at the president; that’ll fly in the debates.

