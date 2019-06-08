The Democrats have given us so many cringe-worthy moments during this campaign season, but if you ask us, Kirsten Gillibrand and Eric Swalwell, both members of the 0 percent club, are in a race to run the most embarrassing campaign. Swalwell, who is a white man and apologizes sincerely for it, showed off his tender side by shooting a campaign video while changing a diaper, but now we have Gillibrand “dancing” in a gay bar while modeling some LGBT wear from her campaign store. Yes, she’s sticking with that stupid “Brave” campaign theme.

We’re trying to think of an equally cringe-worthy moment from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and having a tough time — maybe one of her speeches to an African-American audience where she suddenly lapsed into black English vernacular? The hot sauce in her purse?

Watch in horror as we did as this “young mom” gets her groove on.

Kirsten Gillibrand relaxes after working a gay bar in Iowa pic.twitter.com/JYiU3c0Oc9 — 2020 behind the scenes (@Behind2020) June 8, 2019

She manages to come off even more unlikable and fake than Hillary… amazing https://t.co/JbVHgRV5ga — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 8, 2019

Kristen Gillibrand is about as authentic as these two. pic.twitter.com/zXzJBGHlgV — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) June 8, 2019

This is why no one likes politicians. Quit pandering. We can all see it’s just an act. — Cory Bridgmon (@cbridgmon) June 8, 2019

Embarrassing.. — The UnSafe Space (@TUSSCOMMANDER) June 8, 2019

Trying too hard and desperate. — BabyRuth (@Baybeeruth76) June 8, 2019

America: "Hilary Clinton was the most inauthentic, unlikable candidate to run for President, ever." Gillibrand: "Hold my beer." — Elijah Sims (@ElijahSims90) June 8, 2019

It’s a meme y’all — Sack of King’s Landing Survivor 🇺🇸 (@Trojanaras) June 8, 2019

The pander is high here. — CaptRDJ (@CaptRDJ) June 8, 2019

Omg – I’m embarrassed for her & I don’t even like her! — sublime (@Bostongurl1) June 8, 2019

I have a jar of mayonnaise in the fridge that has more appeal and spice than this piece of human wall paper. — JAB (@jabocka) June 8, 2019

God she's horrible it's embarrassing — Justin Vance (@JustinVance9314) June 8, 2019

Next week at a gun range… pic.twitter.com/OB9O9FwBh7 — King Osiris (@KingOsiris47) June 8, 2019

How do you do fellow homosexuals — Modern day megaladon (@rathat99) June 8, 2019

Not sure I’ve ever seen someone take so long to swallow a sip from a shot glass — MikeP (@TheRealMike_P) June 8, 2019

She took 20 seconds to swallow that bit of alcohol. She definitely spits the rest. — Dr. Hugh G. Rection (@drhgrection) June 8, 2019

What do they mean by "working a gay bar"? — Walter Q Melon (@WalterQMelon) June 8, 2019

Do you think she got lucky? — Gunner 🇺🇸⚓️🦅 (@Black_Chasm) June 8, 2019

Look at how much of an ally I am. Please vote for me. — Thaun (@Thaun84) June 8, 2019

Ugh I hate all these people pandering to us for a month. — Shiz (@CremeDeLaShiz) June 8, 2019

Hard to decide who to crown the offical Queen of Pander between Gillibrand, Harris and Warner. — CDB (@quietnolonger) June 8, 2019

Embarrassing suck-up. If this is the tone and substance of her campaign I don’t see she is going anywhere. What a toad!! — Zuzel F . Echevarria (@ZuzelEchevarria) June 8, 2019

Gillibrand is almost as authentic as Elizabeth Warren. — Death's Guinea Pig 4.0 (@Bernie_Gilbert) June 8, 2019

It's like that time when your mom chaperoned your high school dance and embarrassed you all night long by trying to act cool. #humiliating — David Blackmon (@GDBlackmon) June 8, 2019

Just as bad as Warren and her beer drinking or Harris and her pot smoking. What a bunch of losers. Trying to appeal to the younger crowd because no legitimate adult would take them seriously. — HUBERSMITH (@HUBERSMITHP) June 8, 2019

Reminds me of Hilary carrying hot sauce in her purse. — John (@John_Miller_NYC) June 8, 2019

Yeah she looks totally relaxed too.. not uptight in the least. 🤣🤣🤣 — Joobs (@blankusername) June 8, 2019

OK, someone was kind enough to remind us of Hillary’s most cringe-worthy moment:

