Although they both support universal health care, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to mix it up with 2020 presidential candidate John Delaney earlier this week, calling for his “elimination” from the race over his denouncement of Medicare for All.

You might remember that Ocasio-Cortez told Delaney to “please sashay away” after he was booed at the California Democrats state convention for saying that Medicare for All “may sound good but it’s actually not good policy nor is it good politics.” Look, she even put in the little waving hand emoji to show she was serious.

Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations. This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute. John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away 👋🏽 https://t.co/0RDOwbfcgv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019

Delaney then offered to debate Ocasio-Cortez on the issue, but her office said “Lord no,” and now her sister Rep. Ilhan Omar is rejecting debate offers on her behalf.

At a minimum, we have to be tolerant of different views on achieving the same goal: universal healthcare. That's why I responded to @aoc tweet with a debate offer. This isn't about slogans – people's lives are at stake. We need debates and the truth https://t.co/MlRGz6GtPf — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 4, 2019

He wants a debate, not sex…. What, exactly, are you afraid of? That your sister in arms @AOC will be uncovered for the faker that she is?https://t.co/wXRKo07ALY — 🇺🇸 Deplorable Pet Lover 🇺🇸🐾 (@petluvers4Trump) June 6, 2019

Your answer is ridiculous. Are u now answering for AOC? He is asking for a debate. Not exactly something that needs your input. — Diane🌸 (@DianeNoMoreLies) June 5, 2019

In this context no means "I am talking out of my arse and have no clue what I'm talking about and will get exposed as a moron in any debate." There. Fixed it for you. — A Multi-Universal Scribe – Richard Paolinelli (@ScribesShade) June 5, 2019

Or in this case "No" means "I couldn't possibly win a debate." — DUNCMAN #MAGA (@Kpduncan8) June 6, 2019

That’s one way of putting it, Ilhan. Another is that AOC is afraid to have a substantive discussion about the merit of universal healthcare. Yet another would be that AOC is afraid to have a substantive discussion about anything. And yet one more is, AOC is an empty vessel. — Edward A Giambalvo (@EdGiambalvo) June 5, 2019

That’s right…! You tell him, sistah! We don’t want our girl getting badly embarrassed in a debate…! — Surfdog (@surfdog1957) June 6, 2019

No argument means no argument..That’s why there’s no debate. — Conservative Thinker (@rebsince71) June 5, 2019

So you respond with a slogan. Wonderful — Paul P (@PaulPaleologos) June 5, 2019

Interesting how everything they say can fit on a bumper sticker. — Earl Gill (@ncpitman) June 5, 2019

Or an emoji. Like this cool chicken emoji …

NO means 🐓 in this case. — 🇺🇸Biznaz Insurance Man – Ram (@RaulRam3) June 5, 2019

No means @AOC cares more about her image than actually talking about differing ideas which is bad for the American people. — [FREN] Hick (@AfloatHickory) June 5, 2019

@AOC I guess everyone can have super duper ideas, but when it comes 2 real world implementations, it's just cry assault or badgering or patriarchy. That's why You two are a joke. Want to be taken seriously? Get on the level of the REAL CONGRESSIONAL REPS.

😎👍🇺🇲#StepUporStepOut — Gregory Rubio (@TheNetmaster) June 5, 2019

There is no tolerance from Omar, AOC, Tlib and others in Congress or Senate, if you're not with them, "sashay away".. that's the tolerance they are about.. I see nothing wrong with a healthy debate, of course they will not debate, they have no idea what they are talking about — Will Hunter (@Ari004) June 6, 2019

She cannot debate. She is not smart enough to debate anyone. — Thomas A Witherspoon (@Twither407) June 5, 2019

Why? Is she incapable of debate? — Your Mom (@YourServiceYW) June 6, 2019

Amazing. Only leftists and women could get away with this type of response when asked for a debate. This is the same garbage that AOC spewed when Ben Shapiro had the nerve to ask for a debate last year. For some reason the only ones open to discussion is the right — Stephan Garcia (@StephanGarcia18) June 6, 2019

If we remember correctly Ben Shapiro was chided for “catcalling” her.

Please stop acting like men speaking to women is rapey. We all know that's what you're doing here. You could also just keep scrolling & get on with your life. — ZoraBu (@ZoraBuZ) June 5, 2019

LOL disagreeing is kinda molesty now

😂😂 — Kevin Durant? (@markand4503) June 5, 2019

Gosh, how heroically forceful of you. — Lee Spector, Ed.D. (@lspect01) June 5, 2019

What a loser. “No means no.” Really? Why don’t you let AOC speak for herself. If you were a man right now, you’d be accused of “mansplaining.” I can’t stand Delaney, but he has EVERY RIGHT to want a discussion with her, or anyone else for that matter. At least he’s trying. — ᒍᗩYᗰE♥️🇺🇸💙 #ProtectAssange 🙏🏼 (@JaymeZontini) June 5, 2019

So why are you getting involved? He is just explaining what happened. He is also right. You and @AOC BOTH VOLUNTEERED for positions that INCLUDE open debate. It is a job requirement. If you don't like it, resign — Clayton Muirhead 🇺🇸 Lateralism, Tradlife (@ClaytonMuirhead) June 5, 2019

Are you her boss now? Her voice? Or is she not a true feminist? I sure wish you’d listen to your own advice…No means No! — Missy (@missymohum) June 5, 2019

I see you don’t have any faith in your girl @AOC. ☺️ — SpartanTrader (@Gun_ShowTrader) June 6, 2019

I have an awesome idea. Let's come up with shitty ideas and never debate so we can constantly be divided on issues and never get anything done in Congress. You're class is so childish. — Raymond fields (@rfields301) June 5, 2019

Yes go with this, at the best it shows the freshmen class of reps are all talk as long as they don't have to justify their talk. Yep this is the way to beat President Trump 🤔 — GySgt Clark 🇺🇸 (@GunnyClark) June 5, 2019

I remember a time when the vast majority of Democrats thought like Delaney. They still do…which is why Trump is going to win 2020. — BMW™️ (@Eddie_Waitkus1) June 6, 2019

