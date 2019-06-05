Although they both support universal health care, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to mix it up with 2020 presidential candidate John Delaney earlier this week, calling for his “elimination” from the race over his denouncement of Medicare for All.

You might remember that Ocasio-Cortez told Delaney to “please sashay away” after he was booed at the California Democrats state convention for saying that Medicare for All “may sound good but it’s actually not good policy nor is it good politics.” Look, she even put in the little waving hand emoji to show she was serious.

Delaney then offered to debate Ocasio-Cortez on the issue, but her office said “Lord no,” and now her sister Rep. Ilhan Omar is rejecting debate offers on her behalf.

YAAAAAS QUEEN!

Trending

Or an emoji. Like this cool chicken emoji …

If we remember correctly Ben Shapiro was chided for “catcalling” her.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezdebateIlhan OmarJohn Delaneymedicare for allno means no