We don’t remember Hillary Clinton doing anything about climate change other than declaring at her nomination that she believes in science, which of course is how science works — if someone in a lab coat says something, you take them at their word.

But now Clinton is somehow a climate change leader and tweeted from the U.S. Virgin Islands to let us know she’s teaming up with other climate change leaders. To do what, we don’t know … it’s not like she’s president or something.

