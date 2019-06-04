We don’t remember Hillary Clinton doing anything about climate change other than declaring at her nomination that she believes in science, which of course is how science works — if someone in a lab coat says something, you take them at their word.

But now Clinton is somehow a climate change leader and tweeted from the U.S. Virgin Islands to let us know she’s teaming up with other climate change leaders. To do what, we don’t know … it’s not like she’s president or something.

Glad to be in St. Thomas, USVI this morning speaking with leaders on the front lines of climate change. There are so many people working to create resilient communities and inspire climate-smart actions—tune in to hear from some of them at 11am ET: https://t.co/P5Jemwrmyr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 4, 2019

No thanks — Godsart (@Godsart26) June 4, 2019

So you walked and swam there? — Smacking Duck (@sttngduck) June 4, 2019

Get there by row boat, did you? — Seton Motley (@SetonMotley) June 4, 2019

Did you fly commercial, or take a private jet? ✈️ https://t.co/mKjE9OKy3d — Sam Valley (@SamValley) June 4, 2019

You get there by private jet? — sam henry (@gubanok) June 4, 2019

Way to save the planet from carbon emissions by flying to the island in middle of the Caribbean — Dan Smith (@Dan7894) June 4, 2019

What was the carbon output to get you there and back? Taking a jet to a climate change summit is rank hypocrisy. — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) June 4, 2019

You flew all the way to St. Thomas to fight climate change, did you? https://t.co/uSpxPzqAnp — BT (@back_ttys) June 4, 2019

How much carbon did you all spew into the atmosphere to get there? https://t.co/YDZmgxDQve — Hodd Moorhead (@hojoismyname) June 4, 2019

A lot of people have still not discovered Skype. https://t.co/JqHlXXBUHw — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) June 4, 2019

Can't collect speaking fees if you're not there?? 🤷‍♂️ — Craig Keenan (@Calcrash) June 4, 2019

Blowing up your carbon footprint to grab a check…. — #That’sTrue (@PaulWDrake) June 4, 2019

How much money do you personally donate to any organization dealing with climate change? Like save the whales, clean beaches, clean water. If you dont, STFU. Also, how much were you & your criminal foundation paid to attend this forum? We know you didnt do it for free. — Caryncann (@Caryncann) June 4, 2019

BREAKING 🚨: Hillary Clinton found a way to make money on #climatechange politics. — Red1Echo (@Red1Echo) June 4, 2019

Carbon tax is all they want, money money money — Curiousinman (@CURIOUSINMAN) June 4, 2019

Whats more of a scam? — Q-bot 👌👍 (@XRPGhostmurdock) June 4, 2019

The “we” in that sentence refers to the Caribbean Tourism Organization and the Clinton Foundation, under the guise of “Clinton Global Initiative Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery.” — SUSAN S. MOSS🕊🇺🇸 (@smoss319) June 4, 2019

They never meet in Pierre, South Dakota. — Randy Monk (@captainhot24) June 4, 2019

Gee @HillaryClinton, it must be such a burden and hardship to jet around to all these nice resorts to "discuss" so called climate change. https://t.co/BUBfkYo0xs — C. Swickster (@cdswick) June 4, 2019

St. Thomas? Why is it never "glad to be in Spivey's Corner, North Carolina speaking with leaders on the front lines of an issue which means death for us all"? It's always got to be some glamorous vacation spot. https://t.co/jjUy97Zga4 — Porter Pints (@PorterPints) June 4, 2019

The most high maintenance human being on Earth is going to fly around the world on private jets to convince Bubba and Jim Bob to get rid of their pickup trucks https://t.co/WWVYk9JHjy — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 4, 2019

Did you drop Bill off at Epstein Island? — Kevin Harless (@KevHarless) June 4, 2019

Glad you're there too…. Please stay — 🕊 NCGiGi (@GinnyGinny_1) June 4, 2019

Related: