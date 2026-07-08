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Amanda Litman Praises Michelle Goldberg’s Platner Apologia: ‘Everyone Made Mistakes Here’

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 08, 2026
Meme

As our own Just Mindy reported on Tuesday, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg quickly posted a mea culpa about her support for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner after Politico dropped its sexual assault bombshell. "I deeply regret that, impressed by Platner’s political charisma, I wrote that he was ‘nothing like the edgelord caricature I encountered online,’" she wrote, adding she hoped by the time people read her column, Platner would have dropped out.

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Amanda Litman, president of Run for Something, an effort to build a Democratic bench of young candidates, took from Goldberg's column the message, "Everyone made mistakes here."

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Let's just agree that everyone made mistakes and just put this whole mess behind us. No, let's not. Maybe everyone Litman talks to, but not "everyone."

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS MAINE POLITICO GRAHAM PLATNER

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