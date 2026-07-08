Amanda Litman Praises Michelle Goldberg’s Platner Apologia: ‘Everyone Made Mistakes Here’

As our own Just Mindy reported on Tuesday, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg quickly posted a mea culpa about her support for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner after Politico dropped its sexual assault bombshell. "I deeply regret that, impressed by Platner’s political charisma, I wrote that he was ‘nothing like the edgelord caricature I encountered online,’" she wrote, adding she hoped by the time people read her column, Platner would have dropped out.

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Amanda Litman, president of Run for Something, an effort to build a Democratic bench of young candidates, took from Goldberg's column the message, "Everyone made mistakes here."

Michelle Goldberg’s column today perfectly sums up the situation in Maine: Everyone made mistakes here. https://t.co/mNz8kfnjtX — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) July 7, 2026

Everyone? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2026

“Everyone”? Really?



You do realize there are a whole bunch of us who immediately thought a Nazi tattoo was disqualifying for someone who wanted to be entrusted with a Senate seat. Or almost any other job. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) July 8, 2026

No, leftist reporters covered up a rapist Nazi as he was up in the polls. That is not a mistake, it is a strategy. Have the spine to admit it. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) July 8, 2026

The word "everyone" is doing some heavy lifting here. I certainly made no mistakes because I think people with Nazi SS tattoos who abuse women are bad people but y'all were all in on him. Shut your disingenuous mouth. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 8, 2026

Not everyone. Liberal white women. Especially upper middle class and rich white women. He was your guy. The closest thing to testosterone you’ve come to in a long time. — Denise (@neeceetx) July 8, 2026

Everyone? No. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 8, 2026

No. I'm a Maine voter and I could see this guy was a disaster months ago. — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) July 8, 2026

I didn’t make mistakes — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 8, 2026

No, not "everyone", just the hack media and hack Democrat talking heads — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) July 8, 2026

Everyone? I mean I didn't make a mistake here. I generally think people Nazi tattoos who abuse women are bad. Who are you referring to? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2026

Nope. We pegged this guy for the violent predator he is from the very start.



Democrats in their quest for power chose to look the other way. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 8, 2026

Sorry, not everyone made a mistake. A lot of people saw this coming a mile away. And some did what they could to stop it



Let’s also not treat all mistakes equal - tiny tactical errors, amoral strategic errors, ignorance, & criminal/antisocial behavior are not the same. — Marc Goldwein (@MarcGoldwein) July 8, 2026

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Everyone who ever backed Platner, the working class imposter, despite a Nazi tattoo and a tendency toward sexual assault. But not the rest of us. — Kevin Cook (@yankeexpatriate) July 8, 2026

Are you fucking kidding me with this — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) July 8, 2026

Let's just agree that everyone made mistakes and just put this whole mess behind us. No, let's not. Maybe everyone Litman talks to, but not "everyone."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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