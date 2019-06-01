This tweet’s a couple of days old, and frankly, we’re surprised it’s still up. Democratic Congressional candidate Emily Rafi says you simply don’t understand impeachment if you don’t think it’s the right move for Congress to take right now, but something about her tweet suggested to a lot of people that she was the one who didn’t understand impeachment.

Richard Nixon’s public approval rating: Before impeachment: 67% After impeachment: 25% If you don’t believe impeachment is the correct political AND constitutional move right now you simply don’t understand impeachment. — Emily Rafi (@EmilyRafi2020) May 30, 2019

You are aware that while impeachment proceedings had begun, he was never actually impeached, right? https://t.co/iIq5tyIVA0 — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) May 31, 2019

How does her tweet not have a ratio world record yet? — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 31, 2019

Amazing, isn't it? — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) May 31, 2019

Anyone wanna tell her? — Joshua Snyder (@Snyderator55) May 31, 2019

Narrator whispers: She is not aware. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 31, 2019

Guessing the answer is probably no. — Keith 🐕🐕🐕 Burton (@bbeekk321) May 31, 2019

Articles voted out of committee but never taken up by the full House. Not impeached. — furious_pounces_a (@furious_a) May 31, 2019

Before no conviction: 67%

After no conviction: 25% — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) May 31, 2019

Details details. — Wendy Whiner (@Havencreater) May 31, 2019

When was Nixon impeached? — REALLY!?! ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@OscarGaldona) May 31, 2019

When did “after impeachment” happen?

Let me help you out, it didn’t. — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) May 31, 2019

He wasn't impeached But he was pardoned by Ford — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) May 31, 2019

Fact check: Nixon was never impeached. — Vic Ogilvie (@VicOgilvie) May 31, 2019

I’m on your side, really, but are you sure you know what impeachment is? — aaron_klein (@_AaronKlein_) May 30, 2019

There's only been 2 Presidents that have been impeached in the history of our country, and he ain't one of them. — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) May 31, 2019

Is Nixon the guy on the left or the right? pic.twitter.com/ei03jtt24s — ThatMasshole (@DirtyWaterFan) May 31, 2019

But Nixon was not impeached. He resigned. No comparison — Enough_already @bothsidesnow (@Enoughalreadyb2) May 31, 2019

Nixon was not impeached. — jjfmimi (@jjfmimi) May 31, 2019

Point of clarification and correct me if I'm wrong. The full house did not vote, so technically, Nixon was not impeached. — Chuck Roberts (@Keeperofthecast) May 30, 2019

Hello there Dem Candidate 2020.

Good luck with the whole running for office thingy.

Also, please perform a somewhat deeper dive into impeachment before making condescending statements about everyone needing to understand impeachment.

Thanks so much. — Rob Knox 🤘🏼 (@Negedex) May 31, 2019

That’s an amazing stat considering the whole “wasn’t impeached” thing. — βrαδ (@bcook128) May 31, 2019

Now do Nixon before and after he won the NBA MVP. I love this game — Mark Reagan (@MarkAllenReagan) May 31, 2019

I'm just here for the corrective action…….and go! #Ratio — Belt-fed B.S. (@henryscraps) May 31, 2019

He also won an election by the largest margin in history right before the impeachment attempt… — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) May 31, 2019

Revisionist history much? — Michael Portland Ross (@RealMessiah29) May 31, 2019

She’s not owned …

To be clear. I’ve used the word “impeachment” to describe the event during Nixon’s presidency. What is the exact definition of impeachment ?

“Impeachment is the PROCESS by which a legislative body levels charges against a government official.” — Emily Rafi (@EmilyRafi2020) May 31, 2019

It’s a PROCESS he was undeniably well within when he resigned. The tweet does NOT say Nixon “was charged” or “was impeached”. The tweet points out his approval rating before & after the impeachment PROCESS. All commenting “he wasn’t impeached” please note – I never said he was. — Emily Rafi (@EmilyRafi2020) May 31, 2019

The tweet does say “after impeachment,” though, as though his impeachment was a done deal. Maybe that’s why so many people brought it up?

Yes, you go with that. Good job. — Andii the Terrapin (@Andiiterrapin) May 31, 2019

How about Clinton's? — Sharon #TeamPelosi (@STeampelosi) May 31, 2019

You mean how his approval numbers went up? Let’s impeach Trump over “Russian collusion” and see if his numbers go up too.

Related: