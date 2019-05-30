You might have noticed a couple of posts we’ve done recently that grew out of a 2001 study that seems to be making the rounds still. For instance, we’ve learned that feeling a sense of urgency about things is one of the characteristics of white supremacy and needs to be taken into account by businesses and organizations that truly want to be multicultural.

We also learned that “white supremacy is characterized by perfectionism, a belief in meritocracy, and the Protestant work ethic,” according to an executive who’d been through the training and that the New York City public school system was heavily invested in the training.

How heavily invested? The New York Post reports this week that the school system has sunk $23 million into mandatory implicit bias training for all Department of Education staff.

Here we go again with Intersectionality BINGO — who’s more marginalized by white culture: the poor white boy or the middle-class black boy? Apparently, for just $23 million, you too can learn the correct answer.

The New York Post reports:

A consultant hired by the city Department of Education told administrators at a workshop that “racial equity” means favoring black children regardless of their socio-economic status, sources said.

“If I had a poor white male student and I had a middle-class black boy, I would actually put my equitable strategies and interventions into that middle class black boy because over the course of his lifetime he will have less access and less opportunities than that poor white boy,” the consultant, Darnisa Amante, is quoted as saying by those in the room.

“That’s what racial equity is,” Amante explained.

Oh. And what the hell are “equitable strategies” anyway?

Sure makes us eager to send our poor white sons to public school. “White privilege will benefit you later, so sit down and shut up.”

Trending

Didn’t you read the PowerPoint slide before? Belief in meritocracy is a sign of white supremacism.

Holy crap — there’s actually a thing called the “Birth Justice” movement.

Here’s that slide once again for all you white folk out there who want to be more aware of your implicit biases:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Department of Educationimplicit bias trainingNew York Cityracismstudywhite supremacy