This story could make poor Merrick Garland turn over in his grave.

According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked at a luncheon what he’d do if there happened to be a vacancy that opened up on the Supreme Court in 2020, an election year.

McConnell was asked, "Should a Supreme Court justice die next year, what will your position be on filling that spot?" The leader took a long sip of his drink before announcing with a smile, "Oh, we'd fill it," triggering loud laughter from the audience. https://t.co/gMyqqJpY6r — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 28, 2019

COCAINE MITCH IS THE GREATEST https://t.co/MEXsIMxc1F — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 28, 2019

He can't not own the libs — sushi chef assassin (@Subbeaconfan) May 28, 2019

McConnell basically tortures and abuses the Dems every single day from when he wakes up to when he goes to sleep. And there's nothing they can do to stop him. Lmao what a king. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 28, 2019

Greatest of all time. https://t.co/vgSoQhvx9l — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2019

They attacked his wife and he hasn’t let up since. A true legend — G (@gb2424) May 28, 2019

I like how he's embraced the hate — Jason W. (@j4539w) May 28, 2019

In cocaine business you can’t risk seeming soft, he doesn’t want to be cruel, the hustle requires it — Ben (@thethriftygene) May 28, 2019

Cocaine Mitch plays for keeps. — HuntandSki (@HuntandSki) May 28, 2019

Legend — Lee (@lee_bail83) May 28, 2019

it’s not Cocaine Mitch’s fault that Dem’s decided to turn their party into a bunch of hopelessly weak and whiny children who pout and throw tantrums every time they don’t get their way during his term as Majority Leader — Ridiculed Ranga (@RidiculedRanga) May 28, 2019

Elections have consequences. Or so I have heard. — EddieB (@Edificerexan) May 28, 2019

Oh the rage in those comments is delectable. TDS to the nth degree. pic.twitter.com/vrVSColD1H — spoCAN (@inthescablands) May 28, 2019

Someone should do a welfare check on Ian Millhiser. — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 28, 2019

Good idea.

* * *

Update:

Here’s video of the man doing his thing:

h/t @jaketapper, here's video of @senatemajldr being asked what his position would be on filling a SCOTUS vacancy next year. "Oh, we'd fill it." pic.twitter.com/ymTj44ZPBr — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 29, 2019

Related: