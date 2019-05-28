This story could make poor Merrick Garland turn over in his grave.

According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked at a luncheon what he’d do if there happened to be a vacancy that opened up on the Supreme Court in 2020, an election year.

Trending

Good idea.

* * *

Update:

Here’s video of the man doing his thing:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Merrick GarlandMitch McConnellSupreme Courtvacancy