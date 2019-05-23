Here’s some breaking news: President Trump has authorized all U.S. intelligence agencies to cooperate fully with Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the origin of the Russian collusion hoax. We’ll include a couple of tweets to show that “spying” and “surveillance” are in scare quotes.

This calls for a … GIF party!

Update:

It looks like Sen. Dick Blumenthal was first on deck to serve up the Democrats’ talking point:

No, it’s bright and it’s shiny — wait until sunlight hits it.

