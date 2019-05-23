Here’s some breaking news: President Trump has authorized all U.S. intelligence agencies to cooperate fully with Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the origin of the Russian collusion hoax. We’ll include a couple of tweets to show that “spying” and “surveillance” are in scare quotes.

Pres Trump authorizes US Intelligence to fully cooperate with Atty Gen Barr's investigation of "surveillance" during 2016 Pres Election. @POTUS had previously called it "spying." WH statement attached: pic.twitter.com/WaGOBokTLa — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 24, 2019

Just in: Trump has directed U.S. intelligence agencies to cooperate with the Justice Department's review of the origins of the Russia investigation (the "spying" probe) and has given AG Barr authority to declassify information as he sees fit. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 24, 2019

BREAKING: The Trump administration is declassifying the information that led to the Russia investigation pic.twitter.com/CT8WBDQTRU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 24, 2019

It looks like Sen. Dick Blumenthal was first on deck to serve up the Democrats’ talking point:

"It seems much more like an effort to distract with frankly a dull, rusty object, not a bright, shiny one," says Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, reacting to news Pres. Trump has allowed AG Barr to declassify info regarding surveillance activities of his 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/a17xBdLnWK — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 24, 2019

No, it’s bright and it’s shiny — wait until sunlight hits it.

