We’ve covered Yvette Felarca a few times before. The Berkeley school teacher and radical leftist was once charged with felony assault, as well as two misdemeanor counts of inciting and participating in a riot, after repeatedly punching a neo-Nazi at a rally, arguing in court that standing up to fascism and punching a neo-Nazi isn’t a crime. She’s a member of the group BAMN (By Any Means Necessary) and can usually be found at any of the riots that seem to break out in Berkeley on a weekly basis.
Here she is in action at a #March4Trump rally:
Yvette Felarca leads the chant with BAMN "racist scum get off our streets" following a group of trump supporters #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/MsrJ0mpqSN
— Gibson Chu (@thegibsonchu) March 4, 2017
She’s also a middle school teacher, and Judicial Watch filed a California Public Records Act request “seeking public records information about Felarca’s Antifa activism and its effect within the Berkeley Unified School District.” Felarca filed suit to protect those records, but a judge just threw out her case as “frivolous.”
From @cnsnews: “In a case in which he described Antifa activist Yvette Felarca's legal claims "entirely frivolous," CA District Judge Vince Chhabria recently ordered her to pay the $22,000 in legal fees incurred by JW, and the $4,000 in litigation costs.”https://t.co/ZBI4Xe6D2e
— Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) May 21, 2019
In a case in which he described Antifa activist Yvette Felarca’s legal claims “entirely frivolous,” California District Judge Vince Chhabria recently ordered her to pay the $22,000 in legal fees incurred by Judicial Watch, and the $4,000 in litigation costs.
Felarca, a middle school teacher in the Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD), and two co-plaintiffs, had sued the BUSD to try to prevent it from turning over to Judicial Watch their communications mentioning Felarca, Antifa, and BAMN, By Any Means Necessary.
— TheNaughtyElf🇺🇸 (@TheNaughtyElf2) May 21, 2019
👍Awesome!
— TplorableNationalist (@fishpich) May 21, 2019
Yea baby! #WINNING
— 400 pound man on a mattress😂 (@StyleWillie) May 21, 2019
Great news!
— America 1st (@Donnahager16) May 21, 2019
Winning! 😊
— Chevy Girl (@Chevygirlalways) May 21, 2019
Well done JW 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
— Stewie Christie (@ChristieStewie) May 21, 2019
About time she experienced consequences.
— Hawley Griffin (@KnowbuddyYuNo) May 21, 2019
Related:
Antifa moron claims punching a Nazi isn’t a crime (It is) https://t.co/fm8TuXMeMK
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2017