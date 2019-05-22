We’ve covered Yvette Felarca a few times before. The Berkeley school teacher and radical leftist was once charged with felony assault, as well as two misdemeanor counts of inciting and participating in a riot, after repeatedly punching a neo-Nazi at a rally, arguing in court that standing up to fascism and punching a neo-Nazi isn’t a crime. She’s a member of the group BAMN (By Any Means Necessary) and can usually be found at any of the riots that seem to break out in Berkeley on a weekly basis.

Here she is in action at a #March4Trump rally:

Yvette Felarca leads the chant with BAMN "racist scum get off our streets" following a group of trump supporters #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/MsrJ0mpqSN — Gibson Chu (@thegibsonchu) March 4, 2017

She’s also a middle school teacher, and Judicial Watch filed a California Public Records Act request “seeking public records information about Felarca’s Antifa activism and its effect within the Berkeley Unified School District.” Felarca filed suit to protect those records, but a judge just threw out her case as “frivolous.”

From @cnsnews: “In a case in which he described Antifa activist Yvette Felarca's legal claims "entirely frivolous," CA District Judge Vince Chhabria recently ordered her to pay the $22,000 in legal fees incurred by JW, and the $4,000 in litigation costs.”https://t.co/ZBI4Xe6D2e — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) May 21, 2019

CNS News reports:

In a case in which he described Antifa activist Yvette Felarca’s legal claims “entirely frivolous,” California District Judge Vince Chhabria recently ordered her to pay the $22,000 in legal fees incurred by Judicial Watch, and the $4,000 in litigation costs. Felarca, a middle school teacher in the Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD), and two co-plaintiffs, had sued the BUSD to try to prevent it from turning over to Judicial Watch their communications mentioning Felarca, Antifa, and BAMN, By Any Means Necessary.

Yea baby! #WINNING — 400 pound man on a mattress😂 (@StyleWillie) May 21, 2019

Great news! — America 1st (@Donnahager16) May 21, 2019

Winning! 😊 — Chevy Girl (@Chevygirlalways) May 21, 2019

Well done JW 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Stewie Christie (@ChristieStewie) May 21, 2019

About time she experienced consequences. — Hawley Griffin (@KnowbuddyYuNo) May 21, 2019

Related: