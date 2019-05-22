Joe Biden might be riding high in the polls as far as Democratic candidates go, but North Korea doesn’t seem to think his candidacy “should not carry high expectations.”

North Korea issues a list of criticisms against former VP Joe Biden, calling the presidential candidate "a low IQ idiot" and saying his "candidacy should not carry high expectations" https://t.co/zr8Nc8aNpO pic.twitter.com/t8PVn2VqNN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 22, 2019

ABC News notes that North Korea’s criticism of Biden comes after Biden took a few swipes at North Korea on the campaign trail:

The back-and-forth comes after Biden, while out on the campaign trail, recently criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In an opinion piece dated Tuesday, posted on the website of KCNA – the North Korean news agency – and translated by ABC News, said Biden “dared to blaspheme our Supreme Dignity at a recent campaign event.” The piece also declared that Biden’s “blasphemy” doesn’t “even meet the standards of basic human dignity, let alone a politician.”

Are the North Koreans getting their material from President Trump?

Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

Biden surely takes it as a point of pride to be insulted by dictators like Trump and Kim, but it’s not like “dotard” Trump hasn’t taken his shots at Kim, often calling him “Little Rocket Man” in his tweets:

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

But back to Biden …

North Korea just called Joe Biden an “imbecile” and “a fool of low IQ.” It was likely part of an effort to make Trump happy. https://t.co/U11DsUB9YY — Vox (@voxdotcom) May 22, 2019

or maybe they are just right about that? — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) May 22, 2019

Or it was likely it was true. — Randy (@randymattrogers) May 22, 2019

Just when I thought N. Korea was disconnected from U.S. politics; Kim JI drops some knowledge. Spot on analysis! — Jay Etchings (@JayEtchings) May 22, 2019

Kim just called Biden a dotard! 😂😂😂 — John in SC 🌙🌴 (@johninsc1) May 22, 2019

I mean….. they’re not wrong though either — Brennan (@TheBrennanCo) May 22, 2019

Or, maybe because it's true? Just spit-balling here. — Mark Boone (@markboone219) May 22, 2019

Very astute. — Toby Long Hertz (@roblites) May 22, 2019

Related: