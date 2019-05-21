Quinnipiac University released its most recent batch of poll numbers Tuesday, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is still polling at 0 percent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters. She’s never been able to claw her way out of the basement, but she keeps assuring voters that she’s a full-on progressive.

As Twitchy reported last week, Gillibrand was asked about pro-life Democrats and if there was room for them in the party. Her answer was an emphatic yes that quickly turned into a no, proving again she’s an adept flip-flopper.

Her reasoning went like this: one of the tenets of Christianity is free will, and because the Constitution guarantees separation of church and state (it actually doesn’t), it would be against both the Constitution and Christianity to impose one’s faith on other people.

But what if your objections to abortion aren’t based in religion? Gillibrand doesn’t seem to understand that there are people who object to abortion because it’s a horrible thing, and they don’t want their tax dollars funding it. But again, Gillibrand argues that the Hyde amendment, which precludes tax dollars from funding abortions, must be repealed because of the separation of church and state.

Gillibrand: Voters that do not want tax dollars paying for abortion do not have “a valid argument”https://t.co/9rXrJFLq7X pic.twitter.com/vhKXgz2wV9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2019

I am agnostic and pro life. Has nothing to do with religion and everything to do with killing a baby. — Sandy (@sandyt0es) May 21, 2019

Abortion objectively ends a human life without cause. That's the reason, you stupid blonde cow. — Abolish the Federal Reserve permanently 🤡🌎👍👌 (@hangrymastodon) May 21, 2019

Senator Gillibrand (D) who’s running for President supports tax payer funding for abortions, says pro-lifers "don’t have a valid argument" not to pay for it and implies the sole reason anyone is pro-life is because of religion.pic.twitter.com/zoM540Ej7A — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 21, 2019

Aside from backing abortions funded by tax $, it’s concerning how she implies religion is the sole reason Americans don’t want to pay for abortions. No @SenGillibrand some of us have an innate moral opposition to killing babies, I’m sorry you don’t. pic.twitter.com/zoM540Ej7A — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 21, 2019

But by her reasoning, not using everyone’s tax dollars to provide a steady revenue stream for abortion clinics would be anti-Christian and anti-constitutional.

She also thinks she has a chance at being elected president, so whatever.

