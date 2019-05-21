Just about every Democrat running for election in 2020 who happened to be in Washington, D.C., Tuesday showed up for the cameras at the #StopTheBans pro-abortion rally. As Twitchy reported earlier, Kirsten Gillibrand pledged to repeal the Hyde amendment, seeing it as a separation of church and state issue, and Pete Buttigieg said he didn’t want “the heavy hand of government” interfering with medical decisions — as long as those decisions were to abort a baby.

