Just about every Democrat running for election in 2020 who happened to be in Washington, D.C., Tuesday showed up for the cameras at the #StopTheBans pro-abortion rally. As Twitchy reported earlier, Kirsten Gillibrand pledged to repeal the Hyde amendment, seeing it as a separation of church and state issue, and Pete Buttigieg said he didn’t want “the heavy hand of government” interfering with medical decisions — as long as those decisions were to abort a baby.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg attends #StopTheBans rally in DC: "I do not believe that women and their doctors should be overruled by the heavy hand of government." pic.twitter.com/BMmw2LDeEB — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2019

Says the guy who is for a complete government takeover of healthcare where bureaucrats make all of the decisions for everyone https://t.co/QyyZ1lqIWR — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 21, 2019

You literally want a government takeover of the entire healthcare industry. — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) May 21, 2019

Democrats are only "pro-choice" on abortion and gender identification. Everything else, *they* decide what's best for you. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) May 21, 2019

“Maybe you’re better off not having the surgery, but taking the painkiller.”

Says the guy pushing a health care plan explicitly empowering the heavy hand of government to overrule patient/doctor interactions. https://t.co/0aMkmwbQbM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2019

A total contradiction when it comes to universal healthcare where government makes every decision about your body. https://t.co/ot6GcBX895 — Jeremy Stein (@jst3in) May 21, 2019

So the “heavy-handed government“ is wonderful, except to protect babies. https://t.co/kznPmSCp5Y — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) May 21, 2019

But the heavy hand of government is okay for gun grabbing . . . raising taxes . . . eliminating school choice . . . business regulations . . . climate change mandates . . . — Mark P. Levy (@MarkPLevy) May 21, 2019

Dead on, Mark. Control EVERY other minute facet of our life. — Chuck Millirons (@Millirons) May 21, 2019

I'm sorry. I've been told not to listen to white men when it comes to abortion. https://t.co/uOtoCyHo7t — C. F. Auld (@cfauld) May 21, 2019

Good point.

