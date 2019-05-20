Rep. Doug Collins released some House Judiciary Committee’s interview transcripts on his website Monday evening, and one of the juiciest has to be former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s.

Today I’m releasing the remaining interview transcripts from @JudiciaryGOP’s investigation into decisions made at the Department of Justice and FBI. To read the transcripts, visit https://t.co/EcAYT7JPdA. pic.twitter.com/kYy9YKSIZI — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 20, 2019

If we travel back to June 2017, we have former FBI director James Comey testifying that at one point Lynch directed him to call the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified materials as “a matter,” not an investigation, something Comey said “confused and concerned” him.

NEWS: Attorney General Loretta Lynch told Comey not to call Clinton investigation an investigation, rather a "matter" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 8, 2017

However, in the interview transcripts Collins released Monday evening, Lynch denies that ever happened. “I did not,” is her answer to whether she told him to call the investigation a “matter.”

Loretta Lynch DENIES telling Comey to refer to the Clinton email case as a "matter," rather than an investigation, directly contradicting statements made by Comey. SOMEONE IS LYING. pic.twitter.com/qb0U4Jopp3 — Cory Groshek (@CoryGroshek) May 20, 2019

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch denies telling @Comey to call Clinton email probe a "matter" instead of an investigation to lessen the importance of the situation.https://t.co/QcUZJzVD9j — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 21, 2019

But … what about those detailed memos Comey would scribble down in his car immediately after every meeting?

And another thing: Lynch testified that she knew for a fact that neither the FBI nor the DOJ ever “investigated” the Trump campaign for political purposes:

Huh.

