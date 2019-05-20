It was all the way back in September 2017 when Twitchy ran a post asking the mainstream media where all the coverage was of the fatal shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., that killed one woman and injured seven others. The suspect, Emanuel Kidega Samson, was held at bay by Robert Engle, a 22-year-old concealed carry holder and usher at the church.

Now Samson is getting his day in court, and The Tennessean reports that Samson left a note on the dashboard of his vehicle explaining his plans to retaliate for a 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, when white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine black worshipers.

Police originally described Samson as African-American, but revealed later that he’s a legal U.S. resident who immigrated from Sudan in 1996.

So once again, where’s the mainstream media? A racially motivated shooting at a church? That’s usually big news.

I bet almost none of you have seen this church shooting story out of Nashville. This is an area where media fails the country. Our national discourse on race would be far more productive if we acknowledged all races feature racists.https://t.co/lW7e3uzFyi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 21, 2019

Of course we haven't — Kory Bienz (@korybienz) May 21, 2019

Clay, I live in Chattanooga, TN and this is the first I’ve heard about it. — David R. Melton 🛥🏝🚴🏼‍♂️ (@DavidMeltonCRE) May 21, 2019

and a hero in the story on top of it — jonathan oconnor (@comark01) May 21, 2019

A good guy with a gun? That’s just a myth perpetrated by the NRA to sell more guns.

Suspect who shot up a Nashville church in 2017 was motivated by race and meant for the shooting to be a retaliation for the 2015 Charleston church shooting. https://t.co/RsRCwTkiiJ — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 21, 2019

I have a radical idea. I think all races have roughly similar proportions of racism — white, black, Asian & Hispanic. If media covered race from this perspective I think it would radically alter our national discourse in an incredibly productive way. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 21, 2019

As is we are stuck in the rut of white villainy and black victimization. Any story that doesn’t advance this narrative is ignored. Which is crazy because America is far more diverse today than white and black. And racism is far more complex than it was in the 1950’s & 60’s. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 21, 2019