It was all the way back in September 2017 when Twitchy ran a post asking the mainstream media where all the coverage was of the fatal shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., that killed one woman and injured seven others. The suspect, Emanuel Kidega Samson, was held at bay by Robert Engle, a 22-year-old concealed carry holder and usher at the church.

Now Samson is getting his day in court, and The Tennessean reports that Samson left a note on the dashboard of his vehicle explaining his plans to retaliate for a 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, when white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine black worshipers.

Police originally described Samson as African-American, but revealed later that he’s a legal U.S. resident who immigrated from Sudan in 1996.

So once again, where’s the mainstream media? A racially motivated shooting at a church? That’s usually big news.

Trending

https://twitter.com/GlassFacedScum/status/1130637568771592193

A good guy with a gun? That’s just a myth perpetrated by the NRA to sell more guns.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 10 white churchgoersAntiochAntioch church shootingDylann RoofEmanuel Samsonracismretaliation