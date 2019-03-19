We cover writer Lauren Duca quite a bit here, both for her pieces in Teen Vogue, and her tweets, in which she envisions a “Handmaid’s Tale” made real by Evangelicals so she can “bite some d**ks off” and calls Dana Loesch a “soulless human blowout” for encouraging women to arm themselves. And what does the feminist journalist think of men in general?

If that sounds like the kind of person you’d like teaching you about journalism, get out your checkbook and write a big fat tuition check to New York University, where Duca is teaching a summer course called, “The Feminist Journalist.” It sounds awesome:

Media coverage of our current political climate has been plagued by the mental Napalm that I call “both sides-ism.” This is a kind of classic “he said, she said” form of journalism where the reporter tries to give both sides of an issue, even if one side is completely bogus. You’ll also hear it referred to as “balance,” although in many cases it’s “false equivalency,” because attempting to appear balanced just serves to create more distortion.

The truth is not a math equation. In the midst of the ongoing American dumpster fire, there is, I believe, only one side to journalism, and it is motivated by building a truer, more equitable democracy. As this course will establish, not only does this effort allow for feminist journalists, it renders feminist journalism a moral necessity. We cannot build to social justice without adequate representation of intersectional perspectives.

Phew … we were afraid she wasn’t going to work intersectionality in there, but she came through. And she’s pretty serious about not caring about balanced reporting, as evidenced by her 10-city “Stop Kavanaugh” tour.

Oh, and speaking of tweets, they’ll count toward your final grade:

That’s right … a college course where the reading list is made up of articles from Teen Vogue.

See above.

Didn’t you read? A “balanced perspective” in journalism is “mental Napalm.”

Duh. It’s NYU.

It’s hip now to be “morally right” if not “factually correct.”

