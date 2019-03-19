We cover writer Lauren Duca quite a bit here, both for her pieces in Teen Vogue, and her tweets, in which she envisions a “Handmaid’s Tale” made real by Evangelicals so she can “bite some d**ks off” and calls Dana Loesch a “soulless human blowout” for encouraging women to arm themselves. And what does the feminist journalist think of men in general?

Wake me up when men are obsolete — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 21, 2017

If that sounds like the kind of person you’d like teaching you about journalism, get out your checkbook and write a big fat tuition check to New York University, where Duca is teaching a summer course called, “The Feminist Journalist.” It sounds awesome:

Media coverage of our current political climate has been plagued by the mental Napalm that I call “both sides-ism.” This is a kind of classic “he said, she said” form of journalism where the reporter tries to give both sides of an issue, even if one side is completely bogus. You’ll also hear it referred to as “balance,” although in many cases it’s “false equivalency,” because attempting to appear balanced just serves to create more distortion. The truth is not a math equation. In the midst of the ongoing American dumpster fire, there is, I believe, only one side to journalism, and it is motivated by building a truer, more equitable democracy. As this course will establish, not only does this effort allow for feminist journalists, it renders feminist journalism a moral necessity. We cannot build to social justice without adequate representation of intersectional perspectives.

Phew … we were afraid she wasn’t going to work intersectionality in there, but she came through. And she’s pretty serious about not caring about balanced reporting, as evidenced by her 10-city “Stop Kavanaugh” tour.

Oh, and speaking of tweets, they’ll count toward your final grade:

20% of a student's grade in Lauren Duca's NYU journalism class is based on tweets h/t @rachelysanders: https://t.co/iCVIQcFdoz pic.twitter.com/REqeRxW414 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 19, 2019

"max, you'll be receiving a c- for your overusage of the phrase 'let's get this bread' in your tweets" — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 19, 2019

are you allowed to shitpost on a "professional twitter account" — Max Woolf (@minimaxir) March 19, 2019

If you are trying to be like the professor, yes — Sigh-tama (@jewfulnoise) March 19, 2019

do i get an f if she blocked me already — hannah gais (@hannahgais) March 19, 2019

That’s right … a college course where the reading list is made up of articles from Teen Vogue.

>Lauren Duca

>Teaching journalism

>At NYU

>When all she's famous for is one opinion column

>At Teen Vogue

>While writing celebrity gossip

>And getting mocked by someone more famous than she is https://t.co/68qfAlo6QY — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 19, 2019

The course description of Lauren Duca's NEW YORK UNIVERSITY JOURNALISM COURSE is by far some of the worst stuff I've seen coming out of academia. pic.twitter.com/NdAwhWMpIt — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 19, 2019

See above.

I sure hope Lauren Duca's NYU CLASS is not using the UVA rape hoax to be an example of ethics in journalism. pic.twitter.com/djZDLHBrjE — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 19, 2019

It could be an example of what not to do, sure, but the point of the week is to find three pieces of journalism that moved you: pic.twitter.com/B1q5OnJD6k — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 19, 2019

How does an institution of education support this kind of material? This is why it is getting so hard to find good hard working graduates with balanced perspective. — Tommy Buffett (@BuffettTommy) March 19, 2019

Didn’t you read? A “balanced perspective” in journalism is “mental Napalm.”

This is not education. This is brainwashing. — Andrew Kosarko (@AndrewKosarko) March 19, 2019

Duh. It’s NYU.

If this class is on someone’s transcript, please don’t hire them. — gemmie (@uselessgemmie) March 19, 2019

Literally reads like an Onion article. The writer of this would have been laughed out of Academia 40 years ago and today there will not be a single criticism from any peer. This is proof that college can indeed make you dumber. — S. Jay (@SJayToday) March 19, 2019

How to get an A in that class: write "TRUMP BAD, SOCIALISM GOOD" easiest A+ ever — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) March 19, 2019

For $80k yearly tuition at NYU the brainwashing better be fantastic. — Mike Batley (@mbatley1) March 19, 2019

It should be a crime to charge money for this and call it an education. #wordsalad — Pistol Pete (@ReesonPK) March 19, 2019

Truth has a "vantage point"??? 🤨 — jdg (@HashtagGumby) March 19, 2019

Journalism died Nov 9, 2016.

It was in all the papers. — In-peach fordee-figh!! (@MaxineH2Os) March 19, 2019

The line, ma'am, about feminist journalists being necessary for a more equitable society is a blatant lie. We need honest journalists regardless of race or gender. Every organization touched by identity group policies is weakened from education to the military to journalism. — J.T. Cope IV (@jtcopeiv) March 19, 2019

Fascism 101 please — F Muzzys (@FMuzzys) March 19, 2019

When someone tells me that the truth isn't a math equation, that is a hint that they shouldn't be taken seriously. — Cassius Dio (@MaximusDonatus) March 19, 2019

It’s hip now to be “morally right” if not “factually correct.”

