As Twitchy’s been reporting, 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren said a lot of crazy things during her town hall on CNN Monday night, as well as made some questionable hand gestures. But it was a town hall and she had to answer (or pivot away from) the questions she got, and when she was asked about reparations, she seemed all for it and thought there were a lot of ways to pay for it — but most importantly, the country had to have a national conversation.

She’s doubling down on that surprise campaign issue, and this national conversation we’re going to have about reparations? It has to be a full-blown conversation, with a congressional panel heading it up.

It’s not surprising Warren is so concerned with slavery considering what her own ancestors endured at the hands of the white invaders.

So the timeline is to convene a congressional panel of “experts,” have a full-blown conversation about reparations, and then do what we can to begin to heal.

Trending

If Elizabeth Warren is the nominee, Democrats will lose the presidential election regardless.

Everything gets solved once Congress gets involved. A panel of experts makes it even better.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: congressional panel of expertsElizabeth Warrenreparationsslavery