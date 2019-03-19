As Twitchy’s been reporting, 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren said a lot of crazy things during her town hall on CNN Monday night, as well as made some questionable hand gestures. But it was a town hall and she had to answer (or pivot away from) the questions she got, and when she was asked about reparations, she seemed all for it and thought there were a lot of ways to pay for it — but most importantly, the country had to have a national conversation.

She’s doubling down on that surprise campaign issue, and this national conversation we’re going to have about reparations? It has to be a full-blown conversation, with a congressional panel heading it up.

Slavery is a stain on America & we need to address it head on. I believe it’s time to start a national, full-blown conversation about reparations. I support the bill in the House to support a congressional panel of experts so that our nation can do what’s right & begin to heal. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 19, 2019

It’s not surprising Warren is so concerned with slavery considering what her own ancestors endured at the hands of the white invaders.

So the timeline is to convene a congressional panel of “experts,” have a full-blown conversation about reparations, and then do what we can to begin to heal.

Nothing better for beginning to heal than tearing open a wound from 150 years ago. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 19, 2019

So what percentage of African American blood do you need for reparations? — ThisMomTweets (@Jary798) March 19, 2019

So the non-guilty can be forced to pay the non-injured, generations later? And how will that help anything? — Amy Peikoff 🇺🇸 (@AmyPeikoff) March 19, 2019

Reparations are the wrong way to go. No one alive today are direct victims of slavery. The only thing reparations will do is add resentment and cost money. We need true reform to help all underprivileged, not just descendents of slaves. — Simon Humphrey (@psymunsez) March 19, 2019

Not a single person alive was a slave or slave owner. Punishing groups for a crime they did not not commit is playing identity politics for attention and your selfish power gain. You are creating further division. — Chuck J. Rylant (@ChuckRylant) March 19, 2019

Now this I can not agree upon. None of my ancestors owned slaves. So because I'm white, I'm expected to make reparations towards something my family had nothing to do with? Most Americans have the same history as mine. Slavery is in the past. We need to move on. — Georgianna (Georgie) (@_Georgianna_K_) March 19, 2019

My ancestors came to this country four generations ago. Neither I nor any of my relatives or ancestors were slaves or slave owners. Why are we either liable for the payment or acceptance of 'reparations'? — Jack Rutherford (@jack_rutherford) March 19, 2019

What are the basic logistics of this plan? Help me understand why my tax dollars should pay for sins committed 350-130 years before I was born, how much I will pay, who it will be paid to, why they deserve to be paid, and the goal this aims to achieve. Bumper sticker politics… — Dan Tuleta (@DanTuleta) March 19, 2019

Man thats the most pandering pander I've ever seen. "Ill get you free money if you vote for me" LOL. This is the equivalent of those pop up ads saying you won a free cruise or $200 amazon gift card — Mitchell (@Mitchellkoehn86) March 19, 2019

I’m not gonna speak for my fellow Black Americans but as for me I don’t want reparations. I want an end to racism so my kids will grow as equals without fear and without being judged. — Trey W (@ndblackirish97) March 19, 2019

Socialism is today’s slavery. I agree, we need to address it now before it enslaves is all. — Mosreg (@theRealConPOV) March 19, 2019

Holy pandering, Batman! — Paul (@Southie777) March 19, 2019

If Democrats promote this, they will lose the presidential election. — Andrej Marcel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪 🇩🇪 (@AndrejMarcel) March 19, 2019

If Elizabeth Warren is the nominee, Democrats will lose the presidential election regardless.

Are you hitting the peace pipe again? — Laura Kronen (@beyouonlybetter) March 19, 2019

Two of my children are adopted from Africa, so I’ll just cover their reparations & we’ll call it ‘good’ if that’s ok w you, Liz. 👍 — jason gallagher (@anotherdrj) March 19, 2019

“Im incredibly unlikeable but you may get free money if you vote for me” — Matt LaFemina (@MLaFem) March 19, 2019

This is called buying votes. — Doug Stalcup (@Dougstalcup) March 19, 2019

When you can find a “panel of experts” , which are all former slaves during that time period in America, count me in. — Mark (@MadMark37) March 19, 2019

“Congressional panel of experts”……… as if such a thing can possibly ever exist. — Anthony Lewis (@anto_lewis) March 19, 2019

Everything gets solved once Congress gets involved. A panel of experts makes it even better.

If reparations are made to American Indians will you accept them? — ConsMilitia (@CONSMILITIA) March 19, 2019

Related: